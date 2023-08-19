Arkansas therapist named to Southern Baptist task force on abuse

An Arkansas mental health therapist has been appointed to serve on the Southern Baptist Convention's nine-member Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force.

Kelley Lammers, a former missionary to Africa, is a lifelong member of Dell Baptist Church in Mississippi County.

That's where she attended Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, where she was saved and baptized at age 9, where she met her husband, Jeff, and where they raised their five children.

The congregation, in a town with 194 residents, has roughly 70 active members.

"It's the exact opposite of a megachurch," Lammers said.

From 2002 to 2004, the Lammersescq JR served as church planters in Uganda. Jeff Lammers was also Dell Baptist Church's pastor from 2008 until 2012.

Southern Baptist Convention President Bart Barber, pastor of First Baptist Church in Farmersville, Texas, and a Lake City native, tapped Kelley Lammers to serve on the task force. He said she "represents the heart of the Southern Baptist Convention."

"The Southern Baptist Convention exists to unite Baptist churches in one sacred effort to reach the world with the gospel. Kelley has invested her lifetime into Dell Baptist Church ... Farmer, Counselor, Missionary, Churchwoman -- she is the perfect person to comprehend the full scope of our efforts to prevent sexual abuse and care well for survivors," he said.

Lammers hadn't applied for the position and had never met Barber.

She said she was surprised that she'd been selected.

"It's an honor and I was very humbled, honestly, to be asked," she said. "I believe abuse reform is a very serious matter. It's a very pressing matter, so I definitely heeded the call."

In addition to her professional background and her faith in Christ, Lammers said she brings "a heart for missions and a heart to see healing."

"Many wrongs on this earth may never fully be righted, but the the SBC church -- the SBC family -- must seek to protect the precious lives that we serve," she said. "There needs to be an accountability for all abusers and support, resources, and the Gospel's message of healing, of hope for all survivors of sexual abuse. So that's why it's important to me."

A graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville with a bachelor's degree in education, Lammers has been an English and French teacher, a school counselor and a mental health professional.

She holds a Master of Education from Arkansas State University at Jonesboro. Earlier this year, she obtained a doctorate of education from Dallas Baptist University.

LISTENING SKILLS

Her dissertation focused on listening skills, which she says are "vital to leadership."

"Especially as a therapist, I have found that listening skills just go so far in helping individuals find answers from within, which are answers that last," she said. "You can have all kinds of techniques, but when you sit down and truly listen to someone -- that undistracted focused, active listening -- it's enough to make a difference in someone's life."

Over the years, the Lammerses have been nurturing soy beans, rice and cotton as well as souls.

In 2010, they were named the Mississippi County and Northeast Arkansas District Farm Family of the Year. In early 2020, the couple did short-term missions in Lesotho, in southern Africa, sharing conservation, farming techniques and faith.

Now, she'll be working to improve the Southern Baptist Convention, the nation's largest Protestant denomination with 13.2 million members.

OVER 200 CHURCH LEADERS

For years, the convention's leadership resisted calls for the creation of a database identifying Southern Baptist ministers convicted or credibly accused of sexual abuse, emphasizing the autonomy of local congregations.

In 2019, reporters from the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News compiled their own list of 220 church leaders who had been convicted of sex-related offenses over the past two decades; the list of survivors topped 700.

Messengers (delegates) at the convention's 2021 annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn., called for the creation of a task force to oversee an independent investigation of the denomination's executive committee after it was accused of mishandling allegations of sexual abuse.

The results of the independent investigation, released in May 2022, found that for many years "a few senior [executive committee] leaders, along with outside counsel, largely controlled the [executive committee's] response to these reports of abuse ... and were singularly focused on avoiding liability for the SBC."

"In service of this goal, survivors and others who reported abuse were ignored, disbelieved, or met with the constant refrain that the SBC could take no action due to its polity regarding church autonomy -- even if it meant that convicted molesters continued in ministry with no notice or warning to their current church or congregation," the report stated.

A NEW TASK FORCE

Messengers in Anaheim, Calif., in 2022 accepted the task force's recommendations, clearing the way for the creation of a new Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force.

At the 2023 annual meeting in New Orleans in June, the implementation task force unveiled a new website, sbcabuseprevention.comcq JR, which will eventually list those "convicted, confessed, or found liable in civil court."

As of Wednesday the site included legal disclaimers -- but no names.

This month, Barber announced that the task force's chairman, First Baptist Church, Charleston, S.C., pastor Marshall Blalock, was departing and would be replaced by Josh Wester, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Greensboro, N.C.

Blalock "deserves the gratitude and affection of all Southern Baptists," Barber said in a written statement, adding, "His leadership of the Task Force as chair for the past year has been exemplary."