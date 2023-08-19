Arkansas unemployment holds steady at 2.6% in July





Statewide unemployment held steady at a record low 2.6% in July, with more Arkansans holding jobs during the month than ever before, leaving the state with a joblessness rate nearly a full percentage point below the U.S. overall.

State officials reported Friday that the number of unemployed Arkansans also is continuing to achieve new lows. Unemployment rolls have dropped by nearly 10,000 in the past year.

"This was another robust month in employment," Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald said Friday when the July results were released. "It just feels like we're hitting on all cylinders."

Arkansas' civilian labor force rose by 3,243, and the number of employed was up by 3,552 from June and increased to 1.35 million -- both record highs. The state's labor-force participation rate of 57.7% was a slight improvement from the 57.6% reported in June and in July 2022.

Employment gains, combined with drops in the number of unemployed, are pushing Arkansas into the top tier of states nearing rock-bottom unemployment rates. Only seven states posted unemployment rates lower than Arkansas' 2.6% in July.

State economists point to the job growth and falling unemployment as strong signs of a potent economic performance. "This looks like sustained economic resilience to me," said Kendall Ross, executive director of the Center for Economic Development at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

Arkansas has reached historic lows in the number of unemployed Arkansans, according to Michael Pakko, chief state economist with the Arkansas Economic Development Institute.

"The number of unemployed is continuing to decline, and we're at a record low for that number," Pakko said. "That's what's driving the unemployment rate. The number of unemployed has fallen below 36,000 for two consecutive months -- the first time ever it's been that low."

Ross also notes the strong job gains from last summer.

"It's impressive to continue to see a record low unemployment rate of 2.6%, down from 3.3% in July 2022," he said. "We're looking at a thriving job market and there's certainly economic stability for the time being. Job growth of 2% over the year is a significant gain in just a single year."

Year-over-year employment has grown by 26,170 jobs, or about 2%. "During the midst of an ordinary expansion, that would be a very good performance," Pakko said. "There's certainly no indication of any slowdown or weakness."

Labor-force participation needs improvement, according to Ross. "It's good that it's ticked up a little bit over the year," Ross said. "One of the concerns I have is that we're still not back to the pre-pandemic level, which is where we need to be."

In March 2020, before the pandemic began ransacking the job market, Arkansas reached a 10-year-high participation rate of 59.3%.

Arkansas is lagging behind the U.S., which had a labor-participation rate of 62.6%.

"The concern for me is how we are going to move closer to the United States' rate," Ross said. "Labor-force growth though looks good and we have more people seeking employment opportunities."

Labor-force participation is a key jobs metric, revealing the number of working-age Arkansans who are employed or are actively seeking work.

There were 35,571 unemployed Arkansans in July, down 309 from June and plummeting nearly 10,000 from a year ago. Wrapped in with year-over-year job gains of 26,000, the state economy is performing at a high level, officials said Friday.

"Those are big numbers for a state the size of Arkansas," McDonald said.

July job growth was strongest in the professional and business services sector, which picked up 600 jobs from June. Reflecting school closings for the summer, education services posted the largest job loss of 9,600.

The leisure and hospitality sector has blossomed since July 2022 with 11,500 job gains followed by private health and education services, which generated 11,000 workers. Construction added 6,300 jobs year-over-year.

Losses for the year were recorded in three sectors: professional and business services, mining and logging, and information services. Professional and business services suffered the worst loss with 1,100 fewer workers.

Legislation approved earlier this year will have a positive effect on labor participation, McDonald said, pointing to one change in particular that slices unemployment benefit payments by two weeks.

"It all has an effect -- businesses see a governor and legislature that is biased in support of business and against higher taxes and regulations," McDonald said. "When that happens, they feel like someone has their back and they're willing to risk their capital with investments to a greater extent and that means more opportunities and more jobs for Arkansans.

"The legislature and the governor are promoting work -- they recognize there's dignity in work and getting more people back in the workforce."





Graphs and information about the Arkansas and U.S. joblessness rates.





