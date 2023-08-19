Canadians heed order to evacuate





VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Residents heeded warnings to evacuate Yellowknife, the capital of Canada's Northwest Territories, as a wildfire burned toward the city of 20,000, while firefighters on Friday battled a growing fire that set homes ablaze in a city in British Columbia.

Air tankers flew missions overnight to keep the only route out of Yellowknife open. Meanwhile, a network of fire guards, sprinklers and water cannons was being established to try to protect the city from the fire, which had moved to within 9 miles.

"We've still got some really difficult days ahead. There's no denying that," said Fire information officer Mike Westwick. He said winds from the north and northwest predicted through today could "push the fires in directions we don't want them to go."

Gas stations that still had fuel were open Friday morning, though the city was virtually empty, with one grocery store, a pharmacy and a bar still open.

"It's kind of like having a pint at the end of the world," said Kieron Testart, who went door-to-door in the nearby First Nation communities of Dettah and NDilo to check on people. Indigenous communities have been hit hard by the wildfires, which threaten important cultural activities such as hunting, fishing and gathering native plants.

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said the fire didn't advance as much as expected on Thursday, but "it is still coming," and heavy smoke that is expected to move in increases the urgency of evacuating while it's still possible.

Officials said roads would stay open and flights would continue past the noon deadline as long as it is safe, though they worry access could be cut off if the fire advances.

Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year with more than 5,700 fires burning more than 153,000 square miles from one end of Canada to the other, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

As of Friday morning, more than 1,000 wildfires were burning across the country, over half of them out of control.

Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez said Friday that all commercial airlines have added more flights from Yellowknife, and that the government was contracting private aircraft to supplement military flights.

A woman whose family evacuated the town of Hay River on Sunday told CBC that their vehicle began to melt as they drove through embers, the front window cracked and the vehicle filled with smoke that made it difficult to see the road ahead.

"I was obviously scared the tire was going to break, our car was going to catch on fire and then it went from just embers to full smoke," said Lisa Mundy, who was traveling with her husband and their 6-year-old and 18-month-old children. She said they called 911 after they drove into the ditch a couple of times.

Hundreds of miles south of Yellowknife, homes were burning in West Kelowna, British Columbia, a city of about 38,000, after a wildfire grew "exponentially worse" than expected overnight, the fire chief said.

Residents had already been ordered to evacuate 2,600 properties, while another 4,800 properties were on evacuation alert. The BC Wildfire Service said the fire grew six times larger overnight and it stretches over 26 square miles.

Some first responders became trapped rescuing people who failed to evacuate, said Jason Brolund, chief of the West Kelowna fire department, who said residents face another "scary night." There was no known loss of life.

CANARY ISLAND ABLAZE

Across the Atlantic, firefighters in Spain's Canary Islands battled dense smoke and high temperatures Friday to try to control the worst wildfire in decades on the main tourist island of Tenerife.

The fire started late Tuesday in the north of the island and has forced authorities in eight municipalities to order the evacuation of more than 4,500 people and the confinement of thousands more. Confinement means residents are strongly advised to stay indoors with windows closed.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The fire is located in a steep and craggy mountain area with pine trees, with several municipalities on its flanks. Access for firefighters is extremely difficult.

Candelaria Mayor María Concepción Brito Núñez told Spanish National Television that firefighters complained that the water being dumped on the flames was evaporating before hitting the ground because of the high temperatures.

The army's Military Emergency Unit said that dense clouds of smoke were impairing visibility for firefighters and preventing many water-carrying aircraft from getting close.

Army Capt. Rafael San José told Spanish National Television that some progress had been made overnight in stopping the fire's spread but that rising temperatures during the day would increase difficulties.

Favorable conditions Friday in the town of El Rosario prompted authorities to lift the confinement call for half of the 3,800 residents there.

Information for this article was contributed by Arturo RodrÍguez and David Brunat of The Associated Press.





Evacuees from wildfires in Yellowknife, the territorial capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories, are greeted Friday with the aurora borealis as they arrive at a free campsite provided by the community in High Level, Alberta. More photos at arkansasonline.com/819wildfires/. (AP/The Canadian Press/Jason Franson)











