CAR TALK: Why your SUV may require more visits to the car wash

I own a 2016 Nissan Murano with 69,000 miles on it. It is serving my family well. My question is: What is up with its aerodynamics? I live in Phoenix, and it's very dusty in the desert here.

The rear window and lift gate get dusty after driving just a few miles down the road. Does that happen with other, similarly shaped cars? -- JR

DEAR JR: Yup. Believe it or not, there are physicists who spend their entire careers studying stuff like the flow of water and dirt onto car surfaces. Who knew the car wash industry had so much influence over our nation's research agenda?

Anyway, the answer is: yes. "SUV-shaped" vehicles are prone to having dirty tailgates and rear windows. Here's why: The primary goal of aerodynamics on passenger vehicles is to let them slip through the air, rather than fight it.

If you put a billboard for Juicy Fruit gum on your roof, the air would crash into it and make it harder for the car to move forward, lowering your fuel economy. The same is true for smaller items. The rake of the windshield, the shape of the side mirrors and the arrangement of parts underneath the car can all affect aerodynamics.

That all makes sense, right? Well, because of the shape of SUVs, the air flowing quickly over and under the car creates a vortex when it comes out the back. And that vortex, in effect, sucks up the dust and dirt being kicked up from the road and distributes it all over the back of your freshly washed SUV.

A sedan, with a more bullet-shaped profile, creates a much smaller vortex behind it. It also has less flat surface area (and no nearby window) back there for that vortex to deposit dirt on.

The solution? A rear wiper. Or, if that's not acceptable, you can fashion a giant rocket-cone that fits on the back of your Murano to make it more bullet-shaped. Then you'll be all set for the next Burning Man, too, JR.

DEAR CAR TALK: We have a 2021 Subaru Forester that we bought new, and the local dealer keeps recommending all kinds of services that aren't on the maintenance schedule.

At the second oil change, they recommended an induction fuel service. Then at 30,000 they also recommended a brake flush, front and rear differential flush, and wheel balancing. I figured that if the wheels were out of balance, that should be addressed, but declined the others.

Should I have them done? They sent me a message with the list:

Brake flush: $189.95

Fuel induction service: $176.95

Differential flush -- rear: $159.95

Differential flush -- front: $159.95

Thanks. -- Chris

DEAR CHRIS: The wheel balancing may have been the thing you needed the least, Chris.

If you hit a big pothole, knocked off a wheel weight, and had a tire out of balance, you'd have noticed that. You would feel shimmying or shaking, especially at higher speeds. If that was the case, then you did need a wheel balancing. If not, well, at least you earned some points on your credit card.

For maintenance -- as opposed to repairs -- I'd let the owner's manual be your guide. The engineers who designed your car have made their best, very educated calculations, as to what services the car needs.

Looking at a public version of the Subaru 2021 model year maintenance schedule, they recommend "inspecting" both front and rear differential fluids every 30,000 miles. So, did they find something wrong with yours? Was it badly degraded? Do you do a lot of hot weather or off-road driving? Did the fluid smell like my late brother's living room after he took a grande-burrito-induced afternoon nap?

While it certainly can't hurt to change the differential fluid, it may not be necessary, and you'll want to know why they're recommending it now. Subaru does recommend that you change the brake fluid every 30,000 miles. Many manufacturers let it go longer than that, but Subaru may have their reasons. So, I'd go ahead and do that.

Finally, the "induction service" is complete hogwash -- and especially unnecessary after two oil changes. Your fuel system shouldn't need any kind of cleaning for many more miles -- if ever. That's like pro-actively replacing a hip on a 9-year-old kid.

