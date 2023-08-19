Sections
Chicken and waffles food truck finds a home in North Little Rock

Kitchen on wheels serves up hot food by Aaron Gettinger | Today at 1:48 a.m.
Ceci’s Chicken N Waffles on Wheels owner Ceciley Mcdowell scoops fried chicken out of a deep fryer in her food truck, parked Friday at 401 W. 4th St. in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Aaron Gettinger)

After having storefronts in North Little Rock, Little Rock and Conway, Ceci's Chicken N Waffles returned to North Little Rock three years ago,...

Print Headline: Ceci Mcdowell rolls with her food truck

