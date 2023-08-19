Church notes: Knights of Columbus host yard sale Aug. 12 in Siloam Springs

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd, holds services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the lower level.

There are three adult Bible classes on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Christianity 101 will be led by Pastor Hass in the library, Financial Peace University is in the chapel meeting room and Aging in Place, led by Chuck Merriman is in the fellowship hall.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare classes meet from 2 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday in the church library. SonDay Riders meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 in the front church parking lot. Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and 4th Wednesdays. Choir rehearsals begin at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 2. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday.

Information: bvlutheran.com.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds service at 10 a.m., and offers Kid's Connect for children as well as a nursery. Prayer Fellowship meets in the Chapel every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

The church will be hosting a free concert for the community featuring Faith & Freedom Bluegrass at the church at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3.

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus Fall Concert will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Sanctuary. Tickets are available at the door. There will be a free concert for the community at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 featuring Faith & Freedom Bluegrass.

Prayer Fellowship meets in the chapel Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and choir practice meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Ping Pong play is from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net or email questions@bvcc.net.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., holds service each Sunday in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Bible study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m.

The Children's Ministry Open House is at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the youth group meets at 4 p.m.

The FPC Food Pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31. Please register to donate blood at redcrossblood.org, search for Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville, holds services from 9 to 11 a.m. Sundays. The service is also available on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., holds Sunday service at 8:30 and 11 a.m. For the remainder of the summer, the early service will be held outdoors in the church courtyard, weather permitting. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will also be celebrated at each early service. A nursery is available for children 5 and younger at both services. The 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed on YouTube.

The summer class for adults and older teens is discussing "Call It Grace" by Serene Jones. The class meets in the church library (and on Zoom) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Children through sixth grade meet in Lower Knox. See the website for Zoom instructions.

At the Fall Kick-off Event between services on Aug. 20 children will go to Lower Knox and youth to lower Witherspoon for new learning opportunities. Adults will go to upper Witherspoon for refreshments and a fall update.

Also on Aug. 20, immediately after the 11 a.m. worship there will be a picnic in Fellowship Hall and splash party in the courtyard. Children should bring clothes to get wet on the splashpad and for water games on the grass.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, holds services at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Breakfast Before Church Fellowship is held from 9:45 to 10:20 a.m. each Sunday of the summer in Fellowship Hall.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other church services.

A 12-week summer mid-week study based on "The Screwtape Letters" by C.S. Lewis will be led by the Rev. Arnold Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 30.

Classes for adults, which are continuing to meet, include Lectionary study at 9 a.m. each Monday. Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship meets at 7 a.m. Samaritan Fridays are each week from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex of the church. In a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas, Hispanic GED classes, underwritten by Crowder College has started a new semester. They meet in the Rail Room for instruction on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. Choir will resume rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

