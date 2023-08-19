A&P Commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the office of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St. Details: (870) 534-2121.

Dollarway 1973 class reunion set

The Dollarway High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50th reunion Sept. 16. All events will take place at the Courtyard by Marriott in Hot Springs. Hotel reservations are available at (501) 651-4366, according to a news release. Members can register for the reunion at bit.ly/DHS73. Details: Facebook DHS Class of 1973.

BRAVE sets back-to-school event today

The Pine Bluff Black Firefighters Association will present a Back to School Giveaway today beginning at 9 a.m. at 1115 Commerce Road. This year's event includes a partnership with Bethel New Bethel Church and First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry, according to a news release.

The firefighters association, BRAVE (Banishing Racial Animosity Vigorously Everywhere), is a non-profit organization that continues its tradition of helping to prepare students for the upcoming school year. School supplies will be distributed and there will also be free shaved ice. The community is invited to participate.

Charter member to attend anniversary

Former member, 103-year-old Marie Franklin, is expected to attend the 180th anniversary of Elm Grove Baptist Church at 10 a.m. Sunday. She is the last surviving member from the original church in the Richland Township, in the Noble Lake Cottondale area, according to a news release.

The Arkansas Heritage Mosaic Templars Culture Center has also congratulated the Historic Elm Grove Baptist Church in recognition of its anniversary. The church is located in Pine Bluff and has served Pine Bluff and other communities for nearly two centuries.