Marriages

Erez Shalev, 33, and Aytan Musayeva, 35, both of Little Rock.

Kingsley Adamoah, 36, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Mavis Forson, 32, of Little Rock.

Rakesh Sudidha, 25, and Nikenye Childress, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Demetrey Rodgers, 41, and Anita Donley, 40, both of North Little Rock.

Neal Taylor, 49, and Ameni Souissi, 34, both of Houston.

Zachary Harris, 23, and Ashley Aldana, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Blaine Keeling, 26, and Heather Proctor, 23, both of Jacksonville.

Corey Robinson, 41, and Roneaka Jackson, 42, both of Maumelle.

Divorces

FILED

23-2854. Laura Graham v. James Graham.

23-2855. Lakesha Walker v. Eric Walker.

23-2856. Rhonda Roach-Greer v. Bruce Greer.

23-2859. Nathan Van Son v. Kimberly Van Son.

23-2861. Jeffrey Schmitt v. Kathy Schmitt.

23-2866. Heather Robinson v. Marcus Robinson.

23-2872. Malik Shabazz v. Asia Shabazz.

GRANTED

21-3637. James Harrington II v. Kristen Harrington.

22-1885. Jennifer Crouch v. Johathan Crouch.

23-485. Michelle Withanagedon v. Nilochana Withanagedon.

23-600. Vonda Rainey v. Mark Rainey.

23-818. Tina McKinney v. Leonard McKinney.

23-1468. Xavier Toombs v. Lynsi Hopkins.

23-1483. Matthew Zukowski v. Sarah Zukowski.