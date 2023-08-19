Defensive touchdowns help Marion knock off Maumelle

MARION -- Marion had two defensive touchdowns and allowed just one score after halftime to take a 47-28 victory in a benefit scrimmage on Friday night at Southern Bancorp Stadium.

The Patriots only punted once and scored touchdowns on four of their six possessions with starters on the field.

"I thought the offense did what we were capable of doing if we played really well," third-year Marion Coach Lance Clark said. "We didn't do everything just perfect all the time, but we put together a body of good play the whole night on offense."

Marion senior quarterback Ashton Gray passed for 161 yards and totaled three touchdowns, including an 80-yarder to tight end Cameron Garrett on the first play of the third quarter to give Marion a 34-21 lead.

Maumelle started the scoring just three plays into the exhibition when sophomore quarterback Andrew Bjork hit Johnathan Frost with a quick pass on third and 17. Frost evaded a few tackles and outran the rest, setting sail for an 80-yard score with 10:48 left in the first quarter.

Marion answered on the ensuing possession when junior tailback Jalen Smith ran 5 yards for a score with 8:19 remaining in the first, but a missed extra point kept Maumelle on top 7-6.

The Hornets added on to their lead later in the first when Alan Timmons ran 13 yards for a score and a 14-6 Maumelle lead.

"I thought early on our defense didn't play well in most facets, but Maumelle had a lot to do with it," Clark said. "They have some dudes who can flat go and make plays, but we know we are capable of more on that side of the ball."

Following Marion's only punt of the starters-on-starters portion of the game, Maumelle picked up a first down on a Karsten Hilliard catch, but Hilliard fumbled and Marion cornerback Taheem Frost recovered it and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown, pulling the Patriots within 14-13 with 4:18 left in the first quarter.

Four plays after a Maumelle punt, Gray ran 8 yards for a score to give Marion its first lead at 20-14.

Maumelle pushed back in front on the first play of the second quarter when Bjork connected with Timmons, who pulled away from the Marion defenders for a 44-yard touchdown and the Hornets a 21-20 lead.

Facing second and 4 on the following drive, Gray avoided a sack, eluded a tackler and ran 38 yards for a score that gave the Patriots a 27-21 lead with 8:00 left in the second quarter.

Gray's touchdown pass to Garrett gave Marion its largest lead at 34-21. Marion senior linebacker Victor Turner added to the margin three snaps later when he recovered a Maumelle fumble and returned it 54 yards to push the Patriots ahead 41-21 with 10:47 left in the third.

"I liked how we came out of halftime because it's easy to go in, lose focus and get complacent," Clark said. "I thought the long TD pass to Cam and Victor's play maybe were the two biggest plays because it's anybody's game at that time."

Michael Candler's touchdown run got Maumelle within 41-28 after three quarters, but Marion sophomore quarterback Zayden Walker capped the scoring on the first play of the fourth quarter when he found classmate Solomon Flores on a 42-yard TD pass.