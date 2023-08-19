Former Dierks, Arkansas, water department employee sentenced to six years for $500,000 misappropriation

DIERKS -- A former water department manager has been sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Cheryl Delarosa was sentenced Aug. 10 after pleading guilty to felony charges of theft of property and abuse of public trust, according to Howard County circuit court records.

Delarosa was also ordered to pay $501,000 in restitution to the city of Dierks.

In November 2020, the 9th West Judicial District prosecuting attorney asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate after an audit revealed a misappropriation of funds in excess of $500,000 from 2015 through 2020.

Delarosa was arrested in August 2021, and charges were filed in September 2021, according to court records. She is represented by attorney John C. Collins, according to court records.