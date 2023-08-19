Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Harding Academy’s Simmons commits to Hogs

by Richard Davenport | Today at 5:41 p.m.
Dax Goff (34) of Booneville carries the ball as Wyatt Simmons (10) attempts to tackle him on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, during the first quarter of the Wildcats’ 44-14 win at Bearcat Stadium in Booneville.

Harding Academy linebacker Wyatt Simmons has committed to Arkansas. 

Simmons, 6-3 and 215 pounds, picked the Razorbacks over Southern Cal, Texas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Miami, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Illinois, Mississippi State and other programs.

In a post to social media Saturday, Simmons wrote, in part, "I’m ready to battle for my home state! Hope I can make you guys proud."

He recorded 84 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 1 interception and 2 recovered fumbles for the Wildcats last year. Simmons also rushed 12 times for 61 yards and 1 touchdown, and had 2 catches for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns. 

Simmons took official visits to Arkansas, Auburn and Clemson. Oklahoma, Texas and Stanford hoped to host him for official visits but he was unable because of attending a church camp. 

He also made unofficial visits to Ole Miss and Florida State. ESPN rated Simmons a 3-star recruit and the No. 13 inside linebacker in the nation. 

Arkansas now has 18 commitments in its 2024 class.

