DEAR HELOISE: Years ago, you wrote about corralling computer cords by using an empty cardboard toilet paper roll. I loved it! I wrap the cord around my hand and secure it with a rubber band, then slip it onto the cardboard toilet roll. It's been a great idea for computers, extension plugs and many other types of electrical cords. Thanks for this and many more great ideas.

-- Carol P.,

Peoria, Ill.

DEAR READERS: Our homes are filled with all kinds of high-tech gadgets -- from smartphones to computers that need special care -- and they need to be maintained and cleaned properly.

Always read the manuals that come with the devices before you use them. They will explain how to use and maintain them properly. Many devices require specific care, so never use harsh cleaning chemicals or liquids. They might not be compatible with the hardware inside or the screens on the outside.

Unplug all equipment before you start to clean.

DEAR HELOISE: I read your column in The Villages Daily Sun newspaper. Gene recently wrote to you that his girlfriend doesn't like the smell of garlic on his hands after prepping. I suggest he buys kitchen prep gloves or inexpensive latex gloves to wear while cutting up garlic.

-- Connie Quick,

The Villages, Fla.

DEAR READERS: Colored grout gets dirty, and cleaning it can be a time-consuming work task. It's good to spiff it up regularly so that it does not get too dirty, but when it does, buy a commercial cleaner or make a paste of ¾ cup baking soda and ¼ cup warm water.

Use a damp toothbrush and scrub onto the grout. Allow it to remain on the surface for several minutes and rinse well. Do not apply cleaners that contain chlorine or bleach on colored grout because they can remove the color. Put a sealer over the grout to prevent new stains.

Take note that baking soda is really good for this type of cleaning, as well as deodorizing.

FYI: Sprinkle baking soda into really stinky shoes after you remove them to deodorize them overnight. In the morning, dump out the soda into the bathroom sink.

