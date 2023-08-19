Hooks use four-run seventh inning to earn win

HOOKS 9, NATURALS 8

Northwest Arkansas scored three runs in the top of the ninth and had the tying run at third base, but catcher Luca Tresh struck out as Corpus Christi held on for the win Friday night at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Trailing 9-5, Northwest Arkansas got an RBI single from Peyton Wilson and added two more runs on a Corpus Christi error to get within 9-8 in the ninth but couldn't tie the game.

The Naturals are now a half-game behind Wichita in the Texas League North Division second-half standings after the Wind Surge defeated Springfield 5-4 on Friday.

Tresh was one of four Naturals with two hits each. He also drove in two runs and scored twice.

Corpus Christi scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to snap a 5-5 tie. The Hooks took control against Naturals reliever Justin Anderson (0-1) after the Naturals had tied the game with two runs in the top of the inning.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette