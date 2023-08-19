Happy birthday. Because you speak the language of connection, you'll add to your network as your personal life adds new dimensions. More highlights: An entrepreneurial idea will take off. Big, fun money luck strikes three times. A wellness odyssey leads to nurturing your body and mind to unlock your full potential.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because you're so interested in an endeavor, it doesn't feel like work. Your excitement will make time fly. To others it looks like you're highly motivated, but to you it just feels like fun.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Power games are a part of life, and you're in the mood to play. Keep in mind that the one in charge isn't always the one in control. You could actually have more power in a lower-status position.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As much as you'd like to, you can't do everything at once. Your project is going to need time to develop. Start small, you'll gather resources as you go. This is not worth getting into debt over.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is said that the truth hurts, but must it? You'll give honesty with a great deal of empathy and even more diplomatic finesse. The result: the truth will do another thing ... it will set you free.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You have such a vivid imagination that often real life just can't compete with the version in your head. So it's really wonderful when reality blows your fantasy away, as will be the case today.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A relationship based on quantifiable exchange is, by definition, a business relationship. The rules are different in love and friendship. You'll sense when the balance is off.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Take up more space. Leave such an impression that you're there even when you're not. When they talk about you, that's a good thing. You're growing in power and getting more comfortable with it too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Collective problem solving is featured. Group-thinking works best when everyone feels safe enough to give ideas without judgment. Even bad ideas help because each idea builds on the last.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your social skills are on-point. It doesn't matter if someone is an open book or a volume that's closed and locked; you'll get the story. Your warmth is a combination that works on any lock.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your mental energy is high, so focus on what you want. Although thoughts may ping chaotically around your brain, once you hold a pen, they'll order themselves nicely. Make lists, gain clarity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Children on the playground declare alliances, choosing one group over another when there's no pressing reason to do so. Mature adults give respect and good energy to all instead of focusing on the petty differences that divide.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). In work, play, routines and special moments alike -- you'll put your signature on everything you do. You don't have to try at being you, you only have to drop the idea that you're supposed to be anything other than you.