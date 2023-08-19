Gino DiGiovanni Jr., 42, a first-term alderman and mayoral candidate of Derby, Conn., wrote on Facebook that he "will continue to put my heart and soul into this city," despite being charged with entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots.

Mark Brave, who campaigned in 2020 to be New Hampshire's only Black sheriff, was charged with one count of theft by deception for stealing about $19,000 in county funds by submitting reimbursement for personal expenses with false justifications; two counts of falsifying physical evidence and five counts of perjury, Attorney General John Formella said.

Salwan Momika, an anti-Islam activist, said he will continue to burn the Quran, despite being sprayed with a fire extingusher during a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in Stockholm.

Lucy Letby, a 33-year-old neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England, was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others.

Daniela Rendon, a 31-year-old real estate broker in Miami, was convicted of pocketing $381,000 in covid-19 loans and ordered to pay back $198,990 to the federal government, court records show.

Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said a former Alabama corrections officer convicted in connection with the 2018 beating of an inmate "is being held accountable for using excessive force against an inmate and preparing a false report to cover up his unlawful behavior."

Tatyana Koltunyuk, 65, will remain hospitalized for several weeks and require more surgeries after being bitten in the left leg by a shark off Rockaway Beach in New York, said Darya Koltunyuk, her daughter and the outreach manager at Princeton University Concerts.

Rainer Woelki, the archbishop of Cologne, said he was disappointed "that employees tried to access pornographic pages with the help of devices" owned by the archdiocese, as the city's newspaper reported that a list from the archdiose showed more than 1,000 attempts to access such sites from its computers.

William Davis, a colonel with the Harford County, Md., sheriff's office, said a woman's murder near a hiking trail is "potentially a random act of violence," but urged hikers in the area to be careful.