Japan, S. Korea, U.S. chiefs meet

CAMP DAVID, Md. -- President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea agreed Friday to expand security and economic ties at a historic summit at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David, cementing a new agreement with the allies that are on an increasingly tense ledge in relations with China and North Korea.

It was the first time he has invited foreign leaders to the historic site and the first time the leaders of the three countries will have met in a stand-alone session rather than on the sidelines of larger international gatherings.

"Strengthening the ties between our democracies has long been a priority for me, dating back to when I was vice president of the United States," Biden told the other leaders in a televised introductory session. "That's because our countries and the world would be safer" if they stand together. He added, "I want to thank you both for your political courage that brought you here."

Biden said the nations would establish a communications hotline to discuss responses to threats. He announced the agreements, including what the leaders termed the "Camp David Principles," at the close of his talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"The purpose of our trilateral security cooperation is and will remain to promote and enhance peace and stability throughout the region," the leaders said in a joint statement.

Biden maintained, as have U.S., South Korean and Japanese officials, that the summit "was not about China" but was focused on broader security issues. Yet, the leaders in their joint summit concluding statement noted China's "dangerous and aggressive" action in the South China Sea and said they "strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the waters of the Indo-Pacific."

Yoon noted in particular the threat posed by North Korea, saying the three leaders had agreed to improve "our joint response capabilities to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, which have become sophisticated more than ever."

He said as the three appeared before reporters that "today will be remembered as a historic day, where we established a firm institutional basis and commitments to the trilateral partnership."

Japan's Kishida said before the private talks that "the fact that we, the three leaders, have got together in this way, I believe means that we are indeed making a new history as of today. The international community is at a turning point in history."

'DUTY TO CONSULT'

The U.S., Japan and South Korea agreed to a new "duty to consult" security pledge committing them to speak with one another in the event of a security crisis or threat in the Pacific.

The pledge is intended to acknowledge that they share "fundamentally interlinked security environments" and that a threat to one is "a threat to all," according to a senior Biden administration official. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.

Under the pledge, the three countries agree to consult, share information and align their messaging with each other in the face of a threat or crisis, the official said. The pledge would not go as far as the NATO treaty's Article 5, which obligates allies to "take action" in the event of an attack on any member, but it would reinforce the expectation that the three would act in tandem.

The three will also bolster cooperation on ballistic missile defense, expand annual three-way military exercises and develop a framework for security assistance in Southeast Asia and the Pacific islands. To reinforce the sense of a new era in the relationship, the leaders will also commit to annual meetings that are intended to continue into future administrations, an institutional arrangement akin to the regular sessions that U.S. presidents have with their Mexican and Canadian counterparts.

"We're opening a new era, and we're making sure that era has staying power," Jake Sullivan, the president's national security adviser, told reporters at Camp David. "It is a historic event, and it sets the conditions for a more peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific and a stronger and more secure United States of America," he added. "So this is a worthy legacy for the president, for President Yoon, for Prime Minister Kishida."

CAMP DAVID LEGACY

The Camp David retreat, 65 miles from the White House, was where President Jimmy Carter brought together Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin in September 1978 for talks that established a framework for a historic peace treaty between Israel and Egypt in March 1979. In the midst of World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill met at the retreat -- then known as Shangri-La -- to plan the Italian campaign that would knock Benito Mussolini out of the war.

Kishida and Yoon were mindful of Camp David's place in U.S. and world history, making repeated references to its past and now their place in it during their comments at the news conference after the meeting with Biden. The leaders arrived in Washington on Thursday and, as guests of Biden, on Friday were flown separately to Camp David on U.S. military helicopters like the ones Biden uses.

Biden's focus for the gathering was to nudge the United States' two closest Asian allies to further tighten security and economic cooperation with each other. The historic rivals have been divided by differing views of World War II history and Japan's colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

But under Kishida and Yoon, the two countries have begun a rapprochement as the two conservative leaders grapple with shared security challenges posed by North Korea and China. Both leaders have been upset by the stepped-up cadence of North Korea's ballistic missile tests and Chinese military exercises near Taiwan, the self-ruled island that is claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, and other aggressive action.

OLD WOUNDS

Yoon proposed an initiative in March to resolve disputes stemming from compensation for wartime Korean forced laborers. He announced that South Korea would use its own funds to compensate Koreans enslaved by Japanese companies before the end of World War II.

Yoon also traveled to Tokyo that month for talks with Kishida, the first such visit by a South Korean president in more than 12 years. Kishida reciprocated with a visit to Seoul in May and expressed sympathy for the suffering of Korean forced laborers during Japan's colonial rule.

Polls show that a solid majority of South Koreans oppose Yoon's handling of the forced labor issue that's been central to mending relations with Japan. And many in Japan fear that bolstering security cooperation will lead the country into an economic Cold War with China, its biggest trading partner. Biden's predecessor (and potential successor), Republican Donald Trump, unnerved South Korea during his time in the White House with talk of reducing the U.S. military presence on the Korean Peninsula.

"If an ultra-leftist South Korean president and an ultra-right-wing Japanese leader are elected in their next cycles, or even if Trump or someone like him wins in the U.S., then any one of them could derail all the meaningful, hard work Biden, Yoon and Kishida are putting in right now," said Duyeon Kim, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security's Indo-Pacific Security Program.

The effort to sustain the trilateral relationship won't be without challenges.

Japan was not willing to join a compact that the United States and South Korea agreed in the spring to create bringing Seoul into Washington's strategic planning for the use of nuclear weapons in any conflict with North Korea, according to officials and analysts.

The Nuclear Consultative Group that Biden and Yoon decided to form during an April meeting in Washington was intended to coordinate military responses to North Korea, and Washington vowed "to make every effort to consult" with Seoul before using nuclear weapons to retaliate against the North.

Japan, the only country to have nuclear weapons used against it, declined to participate, a decision U.S. officials attributed to domestic public sensitivities. "I don't feel the Japanese government feels that's necessary or desirable," said Sheila A. Smith, a Japan specialist at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Information for this article was contributed by Peter Baker of The New York Times; and by Aamer Madhani, Darlene Superville, Matthew Lee, Mari Yamaguchi and Hyung-Jin Kim of The Associated Press.

