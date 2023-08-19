Jones shines in exhibition victory





EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass and helped lead the New York Giants to a 21-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers and improving No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young on Friday night.

Jones, who signed a four-year, $160 million in March, completed 8 of 9 passes for 69 yards on his only series, capping it with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Bellinger. Tight end Darren Waller had three catches on the drive for 30 yards and also had a drop for the only incompletion.

Backup Tyrod Taylor threw a 33-yard TD pass to rookie receiver Jalin Hyatt, while Eric Gray scored on a 9-yard run for New York (1-1). The Giants rested star running back Saquon Barkley for the second consecutive week.

Young took the Panthers (0-2) on a 15-yard, 62-yard drive that Matthew Wright capped early in the second quarter with the first of his two field goals.

Young played two series and was 3 of 6 for 35 yards. His best throw was a 15-yard toss to Jonathan Mingo on a play the former Alabama star read a blitz by Wink Martindale's defense and found the hot receiver.

With veteran Andy Dalton sidelined, third-string quarterback Matt Corral led the Panthers 66-yard drive that Raheem Blackshear capped with a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Fourth-string quarterback Jake Luton made things interesting with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Gary Jennings with 6:47 to play.

BENGALS 13, FALCONS 13, TIE

ATLANTA -- Desmond Ridder led an impressive drive for Atlanta in his preseason debut and the Falcons settled for a field goal with 2 seconds left for a tie with the Cincinnati Bengals.

After sitting the starters last week in a 19-3 victory at Miami, the Falcons (1-0-1) went with the ones for their opening possession.

Ridder completed 7 of 9 passes for 80 yards and also broke off a 7-yard run before the drive ended with an interception by defensive end Joseph Ossai off a deflected pass.

As a rookie, Ridder started four games at the end of last season, leading the Falcons to a 2-2 record.

Jake Browning guided an 80-yard drive to that put the Bengals (0-1-1) ahead 13-10 with 50 seconds remaining.

Browning completed four passes for 42 yards and scrambled twice for another 33 yards, setting up Chase Brown's 1-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds remaining.

But Atlanta third-stringer Logan Woodside connected on three straight passes for 53 yards before a third-down throw in the end zone was batted down. To a smattering of boos, the Falcons sent out Younghoe Koo for a tying 45-yard field goal with two seconds left.





At a glance

NFL EXHIBITION

SCORES AND SCHEDULE

THURSDAY’S GAME

Cleveland 18, Philadelphia 18, tie

FRIDAY’S GAMES

NY Giants 21, Carolina 19

Cincinnati 13, Atlanta 13, tie

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

Jacksonville at Detroit, noon

Miami at Houston, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at NY Jets, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 7 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at LA Rams, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAME

New Orleans at LA Chargers, 6:05 p.m.

MONDAY’S GAME

Baltimore at Washington, 7 p.m.







