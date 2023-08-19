Judge orders Little Rock man arrested with machine gun, homemade explosive to remain jailed

A Little Rock man arrested after Arkansas State Police found a converted Glock machine gun and a homemade bomb in his car was ordered to stay in jail by a federal magistrate judge Friday.

Antwann Deshawn Sockwell, 34, has been at the Pulaski County jail since his arrest Jan. 23, 2022. He was initially charged in Pulaski County Circuit Court with possession of explosives, possession of firearms by certain persons and possession of a defaced firearm. Following a federal indictment charging him with possession of machine guns, possession of an unregistered firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm that was handed up Nov. 2, 2022, the state charges were dismissed.

Sockwell was escorted into court by federal marshals Friday and seated with his attorney, Geoffrey Kearney of Pine Bluff. Assistant U.S. Attorney Benecia Moore laid out the government's case for detention for U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe with the assistance of federal Probation Officer Victoria Fitzhugh and Arkansas State Police Cpl. Josh Berry.

Fitzhugh testified that Sockwell, who was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison in 2014 after pleading guilty to robbery, had repeated supervised release violations that led to the revocation of his release and an 11-month prison sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker.

"He immediately started having substance abuse problems," Fitzhugh said. "We got him assigned to treatment, and he wasn't very cooperative with outpatient treatment."

Fitzhugh said Sockwell was then placed in inpatient treatment but was soon discharged for violating the rules.

After filing of a revocation petition, Fitzhugh said, Baker delayed sentencing to December 2021 to give Sockwell the opportunity to seek mental health treatment.

"He did not show up for the treatment we scheduled him for," she said. "He did not show up for his actual sentencing, and the judge issued a bench warrant."

Berry testified that on Jan. 23, 2022, he was called to assist another trooper who had stopped to assist Sockwell when his vehicle, a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe, stalled on Interstate 440 on the ramp to Interstate 30 east. Berry said the trooper pushed Sockwell's car to a gas station parking lot at the Roosevelt Road exit when trouble began.

"The trooper attempted to get the name of the individual she was out with," he said. "He gave her a fake name, Tevin Facen."

After unsuccessfully trying to run the name, Berry said, the trooper used a fingerprint scanner that turned up Sockwell's real name and the arrest warrant issued by Baker the month before.

According to the incident report, Sockwell ran from police and was apprehended behind a Family Dollar Store on Roosevelt Road. A search of his vehicle turned up a Glock 19 with a modified back plate (Glock switch) and the serial number defaced, three modified back plates, two Glock back plates, ammunition, two glass pipes with burn residue and an improvised explosive device.

The bomb, Berry said, was about the size of a tennis ball, wrapped in black tape with a green fuse, with one layer of tape containing BBs and a second layer containing active flash powder. The flash powder, Berry said, was typical of consumer grade fireworks but the addition of BBs as shrapnel made danger posed by the device similar to that of a hand grenade.

"The only thing he said [about the bomb] was that he and his buddy, who he didn't identify, were trying to see who could make the worst bomb," Berry said.

After testimony from Mandy Tropf, a case manager for Restore Hope of Arkansas, concerning the progress Sockwell had made during 17 months in jail, Volpe said despite "somewhat compelling" testimony that he was working at turning his life around, the facts surrounding his arrest suggested allowing him out on bond would be too risky.

"The distinguishing factor is that [the bomb] had shrapnel in it," Volpe said. "It's really not that different from a hand grenade the military might use."