Judges rule against key parts of election laws in two states

by NICHOLAS RICCARDI, KATE BRUMBACK AND ACACIA CORONADO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS | Today at 3:57 a.m.
FILE - People wait in line for early voting at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, Ga., Oct. 12, 2020. Federal judges in Georgia and Texas are putting on hold provisions of two controversial laws passed as part of a GOP push to tighten voting regulations. In Georgia, a federal judge on Friday put on hold provisions of that state's law barring the provision of food and water to voters waiting in line. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Federal judges in Georgia and Texas have ruled against key provisions of two controversial election laws passed two years ago as the Republican Party sought to tighten voting rules after former President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential contest.

U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez struck down a provision of Texas' law requiring that mail voters provide the same identification number they used when they registered to vote. He ruled the requirement violated the U.S. Civil Rights Act because it led to people being unable to cast ballots as the result of a matter irrelevant to whether they are registered.

The change led to skyrocketing mail ballot rejections in the first election after the law passed in September 2021 and was targeted in a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice.

"This ruling sends a clear message that states may not impose unlawful and unnecessary requirements that disenfranchise eligible voters seeking to participate in our democracy," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement after the ruling, which came Thursday.

In Georgia, voting rights advocates got a more mixed set of rulings Friday from U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee.

He temporarily prohibited officials from enforcing penalties against people who provide food and water to voters waiting in line as long as they are more than 150 feet from the building where voting is taking place. He also blocked a part of the law that requires voters to provide their birthdate on absentee ballot envelopes.

But Boulee rejected the groups' claims that certain restrictions imposed by the law deny voters with disabilities meaningful access to absentee voting.

That led both sides to declare victory. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said in a news release that the court upheld key portions of the state's law. Civil-rights groups who sued to block the law, however, said they were cheered by the ruling.

  photo  FILE - Pam Gaskin talks about her mail-in primary election ballot at her home Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Missouri City, Texas. Federal judges in Georgia and Texas are putting on hold provisions of two controversial laws passed as part of a GOP push to tighten voting regulations. In Texas, a federal judge found the state's new mail ballot requirement that voters provide the same identification number they used when they registered to vote violates the Civil Rights Act. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
  

