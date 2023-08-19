People don't matter?

It seems to me that the one calling those of us that oppose using our tax money that is supposed to go to our public schools and not to private schools "self-serving partisan extremists" is the pot calling the kettle black. Our high-priestess-in-chief has done everything in her power to keep the people from voting on the LEARNS Act. Apparently this is not a government "of the people, by the people, for the people."

KEVIN FLEMING

Kingston

On doing what's right

I did not have the opportunity to read the letter written by Richard Sanders so I can't make a comment, but I would like to make a few comments regarding a response. In defense of scripture, the Bible was written "by the Holy Spirit" through the pens of chosen men.

Secondly, in agreement, our Lord did say we are to love our neighbor as ourselves and that includes everyone. However, our Lord, along with the inspired writers of the New Testament, gave us ample scriptures teaching us how to recognize sin and what to do to be a follower of Jesus. In doing so, a certain lifestyle has to be adopted based on those scriptures.

In the case of homosexuality, just because it has existed in every culture back to the ancient Greeks and before still does not make it right. Taking the lives of human beings in the womb and out going all the way back to Cain's murder of his brother did not and does not make it right. There are consequences in all rebellious acts against God. I believe God's word is very explicit concerning these practices.

The age we live in is no different from early New Testament times when it comes to condemning individuals for following our Lord's teachings. They were stoned, fed to wild beasts, crucified and whatever else evil men could contrive, all in the name of intolerance. Sadly, it seems today the same church is ridiculed for the Bible-based stand it takes on issues, resulting in being called bigots, homophobic, divisive, intolerant and a host of other words, all in the name of intolerance. We can jump ship if we want to, but doing so doesn't change God's word one iota. It would do us all good to read the seventh chapter of Matthew and put those teachings into practice before we prematurely judge individuals simply because they are following the teachings of our savior. There is an old saying that is as true today as when it was first stated: "What is popular is not always right and what is right is not always popular."

KARON BAXLEY

Nashville

Typical Sanders spin

The top to bottom opinion pieces on the Voices page in last Friday's paper--one from "our" governor, and the CAPES piece--were particularly intertwined. Sanders' opinions about the brave lads from the Arkansas National Guard in Texas is typical Sanders spin--learned from the most outrageous spinner of them all, our wonderful ex-president.

She can't help herself for her persistent finger-pointing and self-denial that by building this damned wall on the border, everything would be OK! All this misery coming from Mexico is all Uncle Joe's fault, not anything anyone before him did or didn't do. Her only inclination is to name-call and point fingers, just like her old boss. She'll never get over the fact that when she "worked" for the ex-president she did the same thing she's doing now and helped him with all the lies.

BILL CREECY

Hot Springs

About indoctrination

If our governor is concerned that a course in African American history might "indoctrinate" students, just wait until she finds out what occurs in private religious schools.

MARCK BEGGS

Little Rock

Education innovation

This fall I'm launching a microschool in northeast Arkansas called ACRES, meaning aspire, create, revolutionize, explore and succeed. It's not just an acronym; it's a mission.

I've been a teacher my entire professional career because I want to inspire others and instill in them the same love of learning I've always had. But after 10 years in the traditional classroom, I felt more and more frustrated every year.

I used to believe that I was making a difference, but every year I felt like I had less impact on students because of the limitations placed on me as a teacher always checking the required boxes. But trying to teach grade-level content to kids who can't even read on grade level, kids who have been shuffled along year after year, is not serving anyone.

So I'm creating a school where learning is self-paced, learner-driven, hands-on and project-based. I want this experience not just for my daughter, who is entering kindergarten, but other children as well.

I want to see more options for K-12 students that allow them to truly receive education at their level and interest. Students need to be able to move at their own pace and be encouraged to find passion and develop problem solving and critical thinking. Educators with the freedom and resources to innovate can provide that.

I'm really excited about the years to come, especially as educational innovation grows in Arkansas, and I can't wait to share it with those joining me on this journey.

LAUREN McDANIEL-CARTER

Jonesboro