Little Rock police investigating East 14th and Bond Street homicide

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting, a tweet from the department said.

Police were notified that a woman arrived at a local hospital around 1:40 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound. Officers said they quickly discovered a crime scene near East 14th Street and Bond Street. The victim later died at the hospital from her injuries, the tweet said just after 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Her identity was not immediately released.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said information about this homicide is preliminary and may change.

Detectives believe someone in the community may have more information on this incident, the tweet said.

Authorities have asked that anyone with information about this shooting contact homicide detectives by calling (501) 371-4660.