Mexico, U.S. in fight over altered corn

MEXICO CITY -- The U.S. government said Thursday that it is formally requesting a dispute settlement panel in its ongoing row with Mexico over its limits on genetically modified corn.

Mexico's Economy Department said it had received the notification and would defend its position. It claimed in a statement that "the measures under debate had no effect on trade," and thus do not violate the United States-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement, known as the USMCA.

The U.S. Trade Representatives Office objected to Mexico's ban on GM corn for human consumption and plans to eventually ban it as animal feed.

The trade office said in a statement that "Mexico's measures are not based on science and undermine the market access it agreed to provide in the USMCA."

The panel of experts will now be selected and will have about half a year to study the complaint and release its findings. Trade sanctions could follow if Mexico is found to have violated the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement.