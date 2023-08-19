Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Mexico, U.S. in fight over altered corn

by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS | Today at 1:42 a.m.
FILE - Central Illinois farmers deposit harvested corn on the ground outside a full grain elevator in Virginia, Ill. The U.S. government said Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, it is formally requesting a dispute settlement panel in its ongoing row with Mexico over its limits on genetically modified corn. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

MEXICO CITY -- The U.S. government said Thursday that it is formally requesting a dispute settlement panel in its ongoing row with Mexico over its limits on genetically modified corn.

Mexico's Economy Department said it had received the notification and would defend its position. It claimed in a statement that "the measures under debate had no effect on trade," and thus do not violate the United States-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement, known as the USMCA.

The U.S. Trade Representatives Office objected to Mexico's ban on GM corn for human consumption and plans to eventually ban it as animal feed.

The trade office said in a statement that "Mexico's measures are not based on science and undermine the market access it agreed to provide in the USMCA."

The panel of experts will now be selected and will have about half a year to study the complaint and release its findings. Trade sanctions could follow if Mexico is found to have violated the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement.

Print Headline: Mexico, U.S. in fight over altered corn

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT