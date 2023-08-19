Mexico’s Baja in hurricane path

Hurricane Hilary, a large and powerful Category 4 storm, barreled toward the Baja California peninsula and the Southwestern United States on Friday, where it may cause "significant and rare impacts," meteorologists said.

The National Hurricane Center issued its first-ever tropical storm watch for Southern California on Friday. A watch means that tropical conditions are possible within the area over the next 48 hours. The watch stretches from the California-Mexico border to the Orange County and Los Angeles County line and for Catalina Island, forecasters said.

Hillary grew rapidly in strength early Friday before losing some steam in the afternoon, with sustained winds falling from 145 mph to 130 mph. Nevertheless, it was forecast to still be a hurricane when approaching Mexico's Baja California peninsula tonight and a tropical storm when approaching Southern California on Sunday.

The latest forecast pointed to Hilary making landfall along a sparsely populated area of the Baja peninsula Sunday, about 200 miles south of the Pacific port city of Ensenada.

Late Friday evening, Hilary was centered about 285 miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas, near the southern tip of the Baja peninsula. It was moving northwest at 13 mph and was expected to turn more toward the north.

Hilary will dump up to 6 inches of rain, with isolated amounts up to 10 inches, across portions of Baja California through Sunday night, with the possibility of flash flooding. Portions of Southern California and Southern Nevada will see similar rainfall totals through Tuesday morning, which could lead to "significant and rare impacts," forecasters said. A flood watch was issued for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including Catalina Island. Other areas across the Western U.S. were also expected to receive a few inches of rain.

Mexico's government issued a hurricane warning for Baja California from Punta Abreojos to Punta Eugenia. A hurricane watch is also in effect for Baja California's west coast north of Punta Eugenia to Ensenada. Schools were set up as shelters.

A tropical storm warning was also issued for multiple regions of the peninsula.

The Eastern Pacific hurricane season has been active this summer, but most of these recent storms have tracked west toward Hawaii.

It is "exceedingly rare" for a tropical storm to come off the ocean and make landfall in California, said Stefanie Sullivan, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in San Diego. The only tropical cyclone to truly make landfall in Southern California was an unnamed storm in 1939 that made landfall in Long Beach, she said.

However, storms such as Kay last year have come close or weakened before coming ashore, still causing flooding and dangerous winds. In 1997, Hurricane Nora made landfall in Baja California before moving inland and reaching Arizona as a tropical storm.

Hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific began on May 15, two weeks before the Atlantic season started. The seasons run until Nov. 30.

Complicating things in the Pacific this year is the development of El Niño, the intermittent, large-scale weather pattern that can have wide-ranging effects on weather around the world.

An average Eastern Pacific hurricane season has 15 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes. The Central Pacific typically has four or five named storms that develop or move across the basin annually.

Information for this article was contributed by Judson Jones of The New York Times and by Mark Stevenson, Julie Watson, Seth Borenstein, Maria Verza, Ignacio Martinez, John Antczak and Eugene Garcia of The Associated Press.