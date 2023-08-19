



After Bradley Cooper's prosthetic nose in the trailer for the upcoming Leonard Bernstein bio-pic "Maestro" stoked criticism of antisemitism, the conductor's children have come to the defense of the actor. The teaser for "Maestro," which Cooper directs and stars in, debuted Tuesday and offered the first close-up look at Cooper's makeup and performance as the great American composer and longtime music director of the New York Philharmonic. Cooper, who is not Jewish, dons a prosthetic nose as part of his transformation into Bernstein, who was. To some, Cooper's nose in the trailer seemed like the kind of outsized caricature that has been a regular feature of Jewish portrayals throughout film history. The nonprofit group Stop Antisemitism called it "sickening." "Hollywood cast Bradley Cooper -- a non-Jew -- to play Jewish legend Leonard Bernstein and stuck a disgusting exaggerated 'Jew nose' on him," the group wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Bernstein's three children -- Jamie, Alexander and Nina Bernstein -- issued a statement Wednesday supporting Cooper, saying they were "touched to the core to witness the depth of [Cooper's] commitment, his loving embrace of our father's music and the sheer open-hearted joy he brought to his exploration." A representative for Cooper declined to comment. Netflix, which is distributing the film, also wouldn't comment.

Jamie Foxx said he's on the road to feeling like himself again after the "unexpected dark journey" that landed him in the hospital earlier this year. The Oscar-winning actor, 55, took to Instagram on Wednesday night with a carousel of photos of himself."You're looking at a man who is thankful ... finally startin' to feel like myself," Foxx wrote. "It's been an unexpected dark journey ... but I can see the light." He then extended his gratitude to those who have reached out to him with "well wishes and prayers," saying no one knows how much it truly all meant. "I will be thanking all of you personally ... and if you didn't know ... GOD IS GOOD," he added. While it remains unclear what in particular led to Foxx's weekslong hospitalization in April, he said in July, "I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back."





Jamie Foxx arrives at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)





