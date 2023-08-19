Anthony Timberlands penalties proposed

The U.S. Department of Labor has cited Anthony Timberlands Inc. for four safety violations and proposed $218,759 in penalties related to the death of a 39-year-old employee fatally injured by an automated lumber stacking machine at a company facility in Bearden.

Inspectors determined the employee was “cleaning around and beneath the machine” in February when the machine’s hoist table fell, according to a U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration news release Friday.

Inspectors said the facility’s lumber stacking system was installed in July 2022 “without any barrier devices to prevent employees from entering the area beneath the stacker hoist.” “We go to great lengths to provide a safe working environment for the employees at all our manufacturing locations. And while sawmill operations involve constant human interaction with complex and potentially dangerous industrial equipment, policies and procedures are in place to prevent the type of accident that occurred in these instances,” Anthony Timberlands said in a statement.

The company has 15 business days from receiving the citation to comply, request a meeting with an OSHA area director or contest the findings, the government’s news release said.

— Cristina LaRue

Court strikes down OK for rail project

SALT LAKE CITY — A U.S. appeals court on Friday struck down a critical approval for a railroad project that would have allowed oil businesses in eastern Utah to expand fossil fuel production and exports.

The ruling is the latest development in the fight over the proposed Uinta Basin Railway, an 88-mile railroad line that would connect oil and gas producers in rural Utah to the broader rail network, allowing them to access larger markets and ultimately sell to refineries near the Gulf of Mexico. The railroad would let producers, currently limited to tanker trucks, ship an additional 350,000 barrels of crude daily on trains extending for up to 2 miles.

The Washington, D.C.-based appeals court ruled that a 2021 environmental impact statement and biological opinion from the federal Surface Transportation Board were rushed and violated federal laws. It sided with environmental groups and Colorado’s Eagle County, which had sued to challenge the approval.

The court said the board had engaged in only a “paltry discussion” of the project’s environmental impact on the communities along the rail line.

— The Associated Press

State stock index gains 9.43 for day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 864.44, up 9.43.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.