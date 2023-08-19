North Little Rock church celebrates its 150th anniversary

St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, initially met outside, beneath a brush arbor in the Pulaski County community of Rixey.

Later, its members gathered in a 224-square-foot log cabin, adding onto the building a couple of times as its numbers increased.

Today, St. Luke meets in a 68,000-square foot facility along Arkansas 161 in North Little Rock, east of Sherwood. The congregation will mark its sesquicentennial during its 10 a.m. service Sunday.

Pastor Carlos Kelly of Beulahland Bible Church in Macon and Byron, Ga., a North Little Rock native and fellow Missionary Baptist, will deliver the sermon.

Under Eric L. Alexander, St. Luke's senior pastor since 1997, membership has risen from less than 100 to more than 1,500. The current building was completed in 2008.

Roughly 500 people attend services on a typical Sunday, according to Denise Persons, a St. Luke's member for 18 years.

"It's just a great community of people. It's just totally amazing -- so warm and inviting," she said. "The pastor, he's just wonderful. He has grown the church over the years."

The music program is thriving, bolstered by a roughly 40-voice choir. Bestselling gospel artist John P. Kee has performed at St. Luke several times, including earlier this summer.

The congregation has had some dynamic leaders over the years.

Elder J.C. Boyd served the longest, from 1895 to 1946. Pastor C.D. Pettaway followed him, serving until 1968.

Pettaway simultaneously led two other Central Arkansas congregations -- Shiloh Baptist Church in Little Rock and First Baptist Church in Wrightsville. He also oversaw one of the largest Christian organizations in the country -- the National Baptist Convention of America.

Under his leadership, St. Luke built its first building with a baptistery; it had previously baptized converts in area ponds.

Alexander, a native of North Little Rock, was just 22 years old when he was named pastor.

"I'm a preacher's kid. My dad was a preacher, my grandfather, my great grandfather," he said.

"St. Luke was never my home church, but it was my father's home church. It's where he grew up, it's where he was saved and also it's where he preached his first sermon," Alexander said.

The young minister looked for ways to embrace St. Luke's roots while also moving forward.

"The idea [was] that you could be a historic church but still growing and pushing and trying new ideas at the same time without having to compromise one for the other," he said.

It wouldn't have been possible without the support of the elder generation, he said.

"They were so open and willing to engage in programs and ideas that would push the church forward. Some of the oldest people there were some of the most receptive and [said], 'Let's go do some things differently. Let's change,'" Alexander said.

The goal was to embrace traditional as well as contemporary practices and to do so in a "mindful, careful and respectful way," he said.

Somehow, they struck the right balance, and attendance began climbing.

On Sunday mornings, stragglers struggled to find empty seats in the 200-seat sanctuary. The 8,000-square-foot building was no longer big enough for the burgeoning congregation.

Alexander oversaw construction of a 20,000-square-foot building in 2001, with the 40,000-square-foot worship center following in 2008.

St. Luke has plenty of room to grow -- it has bought more than 50 acres since Alexander took the helm.

Today's church is vibrant, he said.

"The joy of it is, we're multi-generational," Alexander said. "We've been getting this year just an influx of young adult members, but ... we still have a whole plethora of 80-year-olds and 70-year-olds who are very vibrant and active."

Kelly, former pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in North Little Rock and this Sunday's speaker, said St. Luke has thrived over the past 26 years.

"Early on, it was a very small church and an older church," he said.

Alexander brought in "younger couples, younger families, so the church really transitioned from an older church to actually a younger church," he said.

"Even the music has evolved. At first when he got there, they sang mostly hymns -- an older, traditional style of music," Kelly said. "They still have a balance of both the traditional [and] contemporary music, but now they are more progressive in their musical style."

In the midst of a recession, St. Luke was able to build. Despite the challenges posed by covid-19, it has managed to thrive.

"Under the leadership of Pastor Eric [it] has experienced through the years steady growth. Even in the midst of a pandemic, I've seen stellar leadership," Kelly said, adding, "It's just an excellent church."

If you go: St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 8205 Arkansas 161 N., North Little Rock, will celebrate its 150th anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday.