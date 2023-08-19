FOOTBALL

Ravens sign Clowney

The Baltimore Ravens have made another late addition to their defense, agreeing to a contract with edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The Ravens confirmed the signing Friday. Baltimore's defense has been dealing with injuries in the secondary and could also use some pass rushing help. Clowney can provide the latter. He has 43 sacks in nine seasons since entering the NFL as the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft. "Preseason, he'll probably play a little bit, and get him ready," Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said. "Then right away, Week 1, he should be out there playing hard and doing a good job for us." Clowney had 11 sacks over the past two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore moved on from veteran pass rushers Calais Campbell and Justin Houston in the offseason. Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo have potential in that department, but neither has Clowney's experience or track record.

Quinn charged in crash

Former Philadephia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn is facing charges in South Carolina stemming from an incident in which his truck ran off the road and struck a number of cars, police said Friday. According to a police report, Quinn is being charged with assault and battery, hit and run of manned and unmanned vehicles, and striking fixtures on or adjacent to the highway. The incident occurred in Summerville, S.C., where police say Quinn, 33, drove off the roadway, hit a number of vehicles, and allegedly slapped a woman in the face when she questioned him after he hit her car parked in her driveway. Quinn got back into his car and hit another vehicle before leaving the area on foot, police said. According to police, Quinn turned himself in on Friday afternoon and was transported to the Dorchester County Detention Center in Summerville, where he awaited a bond hearing. Quinn was a first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He played seven seasons with the Rams before stints in Miami, Dallas, and Chicago. He joined the Eagles last season in a trade with the Bears and played six regular-season and three postseason games with the Eagles. He is now a free agent.

BASKETBALL

U.S. rips Greece

Anthony Edwards scored 21 points, Cameron Johnson added 13 and Team USA never trailed Friday in a 108-86 win over Greece in a World Cup tuneup game for both teams at Abu Dhabi. Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge) and Jaren Jackson Jr. each had 11 for the U.S., which improved to 4-0 in its five-game exhibition season before flying to the Philippines next week to start World Cup play. The Americans had all 12 players score, and Mikal Bridges and Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) each finished with 10 points. Greece is playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP for Milwaukee who is sidelined this summer while recovering from offseason knee surgery. Panagiotis Kalaitzakis and Nikos Rogkavopoulos each scored 12 for Greece. Thomas Walkup and Georgios Papagiannis added 11 apiece. The U.S. plays Germany on Sunday in the final World Cup tuneup for both teams.

BASEBALL

Japan wins again at LLWS

Two days after winning with a no-hitter against Cuba, Japan had eight hits in a 6-1 victory over Mexico on Friday at the Little League World Series at South Williamsport, Pa. Japan loaded the bases and scored at least a run in every inning from the first through the fourth. Japan has claimed seven LLWS championships since 2000. Only three other international teams have won over that span -- Venezuela, Curacao and South Korea. This year's Japanese representative, Tokyo's Musashi Fuchu Little League, won World Series titles in 2003 and 2013. In other games Friday, Nolensville, Tenn., defeated Smithfield, R.I., 8-1; Needville, Texas, downed Fargo, N.D., 6-2; and Venezuela bet Panama 4-3.

Gapler suspended for 1 game

San Francisco Giants Manager Gabe Kapler has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for returning to the dugout area following his fourth-inning ejection during Tuesday's home win over Tampa Bay. Kapler served his suspension Friday night when the Giants opened a three-game series against the major league-leading Atlanta Braves. "First, I violated the spirit of the rule, right?" Kapler said before the game. "The spirit of the rule is the manager goes up the clubhouse, gets in street clothes, [and I] violated that being around the dugout area." Kapler was ejected by home plate umpire Chad Whitson for arguing a called strike on a high pitch to the outside corner against rookie outfielder Wade Meckler. It was Kapler's second ejection this season, third with San Francisco and seventh of his career. He later returned to the dugout area and watched the game on a monitor in the batting cage at Oracle Park, involving himself in conversations with players and coaches. He was still wearing his uniform.

Storm reschedules games

Major League Baseball has rescheduled three Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary. The changes were announced by MLB as Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico's Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm. Each of the games -- Arizona at San Diego, Tampa Bay at the Los Angeles Angels and Miami at the Los Angeles Dodgers -- will now be played today as part of split doubleheaders. Hillary grew in strength early Friday before losing some steam in the afternoon, with sustained winds falling from 145 mph to 130 mph. It was forecast to still be a hurricane when approaching Mexico's Baja California peninsula tonight. No tropical storm has made landfall in southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service.

GOLF

Steen leads LPGA event

American Marissa Steen fired 1-under 72 to take a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the LPGA Tour on Friday at Ballymena, Northern Ireland. Steen started at 2 under, made 2 bogeys and 3 birdies, and moved to the top of the leaderboard with a total of 3 under, ahead of Germany's Esther Henseleit. Ryann O'Toole of the United States, Gabriella Cowley of England, Olivia Cowan of Germany and Kim Metraux of Switzerland were tied for third place at 1 under.

TENNIS

Swiatek advances to semis

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a rough start to defeat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6, 6-1 on Friday and advance to the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Vondrousova was up 5-4 and serving for the first set before Swiatek broke, eventually winning a tiebreaker before cruising in the second. Swiatek will face seventh-seeded American Coco Gauff today. Gauff beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2. No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka got past fifth seed Ons Jabeur 7-5, 6-3. Sabalenka will face Karolina Muchova, who advanced when Marie Bouzkova retired with a right thigh injury. Top men's seed Carlos Alcaraz staved off an upset bid by Australian qualifier Max Purcell, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to earn a rematch with Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals. No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic beat ninth-seeded American Taylor Fritz 6-0, 6-4. Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev, the 2021 winner, in the semifinals today.