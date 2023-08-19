OPINION | Rev. Garner: Religion has become a weapon in contemporary public life

We are in the middle of fall migration, making the next few weeks an excellent time to stop by a local lake, field, or forest to see some birds on their way south for the winter.

Last Sunday on my way home from church, I went to a local hot spot, hoping to see some shorebirds. I was doubly rewarded.

More significant than the sandpipers I saw was a chance encounter with an experienced local birder, who helped me discern what birds were off in the distance. Relatively new to this hobby, I have a hard time spotting the subtle differences between species, which he recognized effortlessly, and I am grateful that he was willing to point them out and help me begin to learn them.

As we wandered around and got to know each other, our conversation inevitably turned to occupation and I admitted to him where I work and what I do for a living. Understandably, people are often uneasy when they realize that I am a minister, but he was eager to tell me that he admired our church.

"You all talk about Christianity in ways that remind me of the New Testament of my childhood," he shared. "Not everyone does that."

Our congregation does not have a monopoly on progressive, inclusive, grace-filled proclamations of the Christian faith. Several colleagues from like-minded communities write regularly in this space. Still, I believe that this way of speaking about God, Jesus, and the Bible, while not uncommon, is frequently drowned out by those who use their bully pulpits to bully others.

Religion has become a weapon in contemporary public life and those who wield it most often do so in ways that further marginalize the vulnerable and preserve power for the powerful. No wonder people are sick of hearing about religion!

Elected officials and other community leaders who talk about our faith as if our God stands on the side of oppression sound nothing like the New Testament of my childhood either. As my new birding acquaintance acknowledged, it is not the differences in opinion about political or economic policies that frustrate him the most but those who claim the Christian faith yet use it in ways that are antithetical to the way of Jesus.

As my reticence about my vocation suggests, one of my instincts is to say less. There is already enough religious noise out there. But I am not convinced that the majority of Christians identify with the narrow-minded, self-interested religious proclamations that dominate our airwaves.

Instead, I believe that people are hungry for a way of being that is built on the primacy of love, which is always the heart of Christianity.

If those of us who remember that Jesus taught us to welcome the stranger, eat with the outcast, rescue the wounded, and care for the poor, do not contribute to the public conversation, how will people learn to recognize the not-so-subtle differences between the Jesus of the New Testament and the idol who has been created to serve the interests of those in power?