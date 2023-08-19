100 years ago

Aug. 19, 1923

HELENA -- Born of deaf-mute parents ... Marie and Mabel Womack, aged eight and six, respectively, children of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Womack, of near LaGrange, Lee county, did not know until three days ago that human beings could converse by any means other than the sign language. ... Possessed of both auditory and vocal powers, these two intelligent children -- apparently never coming in contact with other children until removed to the state institution for deaf-mutes at Little Rock some time ago ... practically lived their lives as deaf-mutes themselves ... until they were brought to Dr. H. H. Rightor, eye, ear, and throat specialist and Red Cross worker, of this city, for treatment. ... Womack and his wife live on a farm ... and it is assumed that they believed their children to be deaf mutes like themselves. ... The two children were "discovered" by Miss Leonora Rector, Red Cross worker in Lee county, who suspected that they possessed normal auditory and vocal faculties, merely lacking development through employment.

50 years ago

Aug. 19, 1973

A housewife in Southwest Little Rock brought to the State Health Department Tuesday a bat that had fallen in her back yard. It proved to be the first positive rabies case reported in Pulaski County in 1973. A rabid skunk had been reported in Jefferson County a few weeks ago, the first rabies case in that county in three years, according to Dr. Harvie R. Ellis, director of the Division of Veterinary Public Health in the state Health Department. ... The bat found in Southwest Little Rock was lying in the yard of a home near Sixty-fifth Street and Geyer Springs Road, Dr. Ellis said, and was paralyzed. ... The bat didn't bite anyone.

25 years ago

Aug. 19, 1998

EL DORADO -- At an intersection shaped like a wishbone, Arthur Benton lost his rib shack. A driver, speeding from police on an El Dorado street, apparently went airborne near Benton's Pack and Sack store early Sunday and landed in the building, leaving it a pile of rubble. ... El Dorado police spokesman Lt. David Smith said two young men from Magnolia were fleeing police about 3 a.m. Sunday, traveling about 65 mph on a city street. Police are unsure why the 17-year-old boy driving a 1994 Chevrolet did not make a curve around Benton's barbecue shack and store. Instead, he went straight ahead and the car crashed through the concrete block building, slid into a tight circle and came to rest close to the building it had crumbled.

10 years ago

Aug. 19, 2013

Curtis Baker said it used to be that when he was hunting or fishing, the only way to figure out the weather was to look at the sky. Now, advancements in technology are making his favorite pastimes safer. A national emergency alert system that contacts wireless devices in danger zones is one of those advancements, Baker, of Springdale, said. The Commercial Mobile Alert System uses broadcast channels from cellphone towers to find wireless devices in specific regions, typically smaller than a county, where a threat -- such as flash floods -- is likely or already occurring, federal officials said. Wireless Emergency Alerts can be sent out for extreme weather, missing children or presidential notices during a national emergency. The service does not require a subscription.