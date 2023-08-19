Pine Bluff NAACP branch receives fine, letter of caution from state for campaign practices

Pine Bluff Branch NAACP has consented to receive a public letter of caution and a $150 fine after the Arkansas Ethics Commission found the organization failed to comply with registration and reporting requirements for a campaign conducted against the renewal of a sales tax.

The commission determined the NAACP chapter violated state law by receiving or spending more than $500 to "expressly advocate the qualification, disqualification, passage or defeat of a ballot measure" without filing a statement of organization and financial reports with the commission, according to a letter from Graham Sloan, director of the commission.

The NAACP chapter also conducted a "mass text message campaign" without including the phrases "paid political advertisement" or "paid political ad"; or "Paid for by", "sponsored by" or "furnished by" the true sponsor of the advertisement, according to the letter from Sloan.

Ivan Whitfield, president of the NAACP chapter, said Friday he was originally unaware his organization needed to register with the state as it campaigned against the Go Forward Pine Bluff Tax.

"Once it was brought to our attention, we agreed with them," Whitfield said.

Since the organization was notified of the preliminary findings of the commission's staff investigation, the NAACP chapter has filed a Legislative Question Committee Statement of Organization and three Legislative Question Committee Financial Reports. The organization also has acknowledged the mass text messages were distributed without the required disclaimer language, according to the letter from Sloan.

The commission received a complaint June 1 against the NAACP chapter that alleged campaign signs opposing the renewal of the tax began appearing throughout Pine Bluff with the disclaimer "Paid for by NAACP" in mid-April. The number of signs indicated there was spending in excess of the threshold required to form a ballot question committee, according to the allegations detailed in the letter.

Existing ballot question committees may be found on the Arkansas Ethics Commission website.

The complaint also alleged that during the week of May 1, what appeared to be a paid text message service communication with political lobby rhetoric actively encouraging recipients to "Vote No" was circulated to Pine Bluff residents. The message and associated graphic contained no description of who paid for the communication, according to the complaint.

The Arkansas Ethics Commission is a five-member panel created to serve as a compliance and enforcement agency under Arkansas' standards of conduct and disclosure laws. The panel oversees candidates for public office, state and local public officials, lobbyists and committees, and individuals involved with initiatives, referenda and other matters referred to the voters, according to its website.