Razorback camp notebook: Sategna goes 100, Little extending range

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas receiver Isaiah Sategna got Saturday’s second scrimmage of camp off to a fast start inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The redshirt freshman from Fayetteville returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

“Opening kickoff of the game, Sategna took it 100 yards,” Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said. “Took it for a touchdown on the opening kickoff, and it was a live rep.

“Obviously, as happy as I am for the kickoff return team, the kickoff team gave up a 100-yard return. But that was a good way to start the scrimmage.”

Sategna, a state champion hurdler and long jumper at Fayetteville High School and also a football star, returned two kickoffs for touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

The kickoff to open Saturday’s scrimmage actually went out of bounds, but a ball was quickly tossed to Sategna, and he scored against defenders who were trying to tackle him.

“It definitely brought a chill to my body to start it out like that,” defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat said. “That was an ‘it’ factor play. We’re very fortunate to have him on our team.

“He’s very versatile, very swift, very elusive. I’m thankful to be on the team with him.”

Pittman said the touchdown didn’t win the kickoff return job for Sategna.

“It’s still a battle in there,” Pittman said. “I think we’ll decide it some time in the middle of next week. I think we have to because Wednesday we start prep on Western Carolina. We’ll review the tape and go from there. But I can promise you it didn’t hurt him.”

Arkansas opens the season against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 in Little Rock.

Junior running back AJ Green is the Razorbacks’ most experienced kickoff returner with 17 for 274 yards the past two seasons.

Pittman said defensive back Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson and receiver Bryce Stephens also are competing for the kickoff return job with Green and Sategna.

Big Foot sighting

Cam Little’s career long field goal is 51 yards, which he has done twice in his first two seasons, but if his work in camp is any indication, he’s extended his range.

Little was 3 of 3 on field goals Saturday, hitting from 59, 36 and 26 yards. He hit a 60-yarder last week in practice and a 58-yarder in the first scrimmage.

“Cam, boy he’s kicking the ball really well,” Coach Sam Pittman said.

Pittman was asked if the leg strength Little is showing might lead him to attempt longer field goals.

“I have so much trust in him, but the line’s moved back now,” Pittman said. “If you’re anywhere around the 40-yard line, this dude is going to blast it now. I don’t know how long he can kick it from, but I can guarantee he can kick it 60 because he does it every day.

“Yeah, it helps us a lot. He’s a weapon, big-time.”

Little, a junior, has hit 33 of 40 field goals in his first two seasons.

Chamblee with ones

Devon Manuel, who worked as the starting left tackle to open camp before being sidelined by a concussion, has returned to practice.

But Andrew Chamblee, who has worked as a starter in Manuel’s absence, went with the first-team line in Saturday’s scrimmage.

“Chamblee has earned the right to go out there with the ones,” Coach Sam Pittman said “Devon hadn’t practiced until [Friday]. He did get third down with the ones, and he did get six plays the second time we ran out with the [starters].

“Devon is a really good player. But we certainly didn’t want to disrespect Andrew for all the great work that he’s done, but he did get some work with the ones as well.”

Chamblee is a redshirt freshman from Maumelle.

“He’s maturing,” quarterback KJ Jefferson said. “I mean, he’s grown up.

“He had a great week this week just being able to process everything being with the ones. Then also just having a guy like Chamblee beside [senior guard] Brady [Latham]. … He’s listening to Brady. Brady is teaching him different things out there on the field.

“His opportunity came and presented itself, and he took full advantage of it when his number was called. Having a guy like that that’s always ready and then to have a week like he did this week just truly shows the work he’s put in is paying off.”

Scrimmage stats

The UA provided some stats from the closed scrimmage, including:

• Long runs by AJ Green (12 yards), Raheim Rocket Sanders (10) and Dominique Johnson (10)

• KJ Jefferson completed passes to running back Rashod Dubion (45 and 15 yards), tight end Luke Hasz (30), Andrew Armstrong (20), Jaedon Wilson (15) and Sanders (15)

• Jacolby Criswell completed passes to Davion Dozier (45) and Isaiah Sategna (15)

• Malachi Singleton completed passes to Kamron Bibby (45-yard TD) and to Chris Harris (45)

• In red zone work, Criswell completed touchdown passes to Tyrone Broden (20) and Green (11), Cade Fortin completed a touchdown pass to Kaylon Morris (13) and Singleton completed a touchdown pass to Morris (15).

• In two-minute drills, Jefferson completed passes to Broden (12) and Armstrong (12)

• Two sacks credited to Kelvin Rose on back-to-back plays against the second unit; one sack each for Jaylen Lewis, Landon Jackson, Taurean Carter and Zach Williams

• Interceptions by RJ Johnson and Jayden Johnson