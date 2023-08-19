Republican Party of Arkansas’ Reagan-Rockefeller Dinner features McCarthy

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy delivered the keynote address at the Republican Party of Arkansas' 2023 Reagan-Rockefeller Dinner on Friday.

McCarthy, 58, a Republican from Bakersfield, Calif., was scheduled to speak at the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. The program -- the Arkansas GOP's largest fundraiser -- was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with a private VIP reception at 6 p.m., according to a party news release.

The event was closed to the media.

McCarthy is in his ninth House term. In January, he was elected House speaker after overcoming conservative Republican holdouts. It took a historic 15 ballots for McCarthy to win the speakership.

McCarthy was elected to the California State Assembly in 2002. He was first elected to Congress in 2006 and was appointed chief deputy whip before being elected House majority whip in 2010. He was elected majority leader in the House in 2014.

Four years later he was elected House Republican leader and served in that role until House members elected him speaker.

Previous keynote speakers at the annual fundraiser have included Donald Trump, then a Republican hopeful for president, in 2015; Tucker Carlson in 2016; and Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of then-President Trump, in 2018.

The Republican Party of Arkansas' State Committee is set to elect its new chair today. Sarah Dunklin, chair of the party's 1st Congressional District, is running against Joseph Wood, secretary of the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is backing Wood for the position.

The party's former chairman, Cody Hiland, resigned in July before Sanders appointed him to the Arkansas Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Robin Wynne.