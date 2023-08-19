S&P 500 index posts loss for third consecutive week

NEW YORK -- Wall Street limped to the finish line of its third losing week in a row on Friday.

The S&P 500 barely budged as it ended the week with a loss of more than 2%, like other U.S. indexes. It edged down by 0.65, or less than 0.1%, to 4,369.71.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.83 points, or 0.1%, to 34,500.66, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 26.16, or 0.2%, to 13,290.78.

August has been rough for the stock market, which has given back more than a quarter of the S&P 500's torrid gains for the year's first seven months. That's in part because a swift rise in bond yields has forced investors to reconsider whether stocks got too expensive, particularly after critics warned the market rose too far, too quickly.

Stocks held a bit steadier Friday after yields eased a bit. After topping 4.30% a day before and nearing its highest level since 2007, the 10-year Treasury yield fell back to 4.24%.

Stock markets elsewhere in the world sank more sharply, as higher yields globally crank up the pressure. Higher yields mean bonds are paying out more in interest, but they also make investors less willing to pay high prices for stocks and other investments that are less stable than bonds.

Yields are on the march in part because a string of data has shown the U.S. economy remains resilient. While that suggests the economy may avoid a long-predicted recession, it also raises expectations for the Federal Reserve to keep its main interest rate higher for longer.

The Fed last month increased the overnight interest rate it controls to the highest level since 2002, as it tries to smother high inflation.

Traders had been hoping that the Fed was done raising rates and would begin cutting them early next year. Inflation has already come down considerably since its peak last summer.

But economists say the last bit to get inflation down to the Fed's target may prove the most difficult. And a suite of reports on the economy recently, including surprisingly strong sales at U.S. retailers, has suggested upward pressure still exists on inflation. Traders have since ratcheted back their expectations for rate cuts through the end of 2024, according to data from CME Group.

The next big event for markets could be Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech late next week at an event at Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Besides making borrowing more expensive for everyone from homebuyers to multinational corporations, higher yields make the stock market look more expensive unless companies suddenly earn much more in profits. And while companies have reported better earnings for the spring than feared, it hasn't been enough to stop the market's slide.

Shares of Ross Stores jumped 5% for the largest gain in the S&P 500 after it reported stronger results for the latest quarter than Wall Street had forecast.

Applied Materials also reported stronger profit than expected, and its stock rose 3.7%.

Estee Lauder shares fell 3.3% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue than expected. Its profit forecast for its upcoming fiscal year fell short of Wall Street's estimates.

Even after their August swoons, major U.S. stock indexes still look expensive, said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, "and a wide set of outcomes for markets is still possible."

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Ott and Yuri Kageyama of The Associated Press.