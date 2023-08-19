Strider strikes out 10 in Braves’ 3rd straight shutout

ATLANTA -- Spencer Strider struck out 10 and allowed 1 hit in 7 innings, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 4-0 on Friday night for their third straight shutout.

It marked the first time since the final three games of 2015 against St. Louis that the Braves blanked an opponent in three straight games. Atlanta has five shutouts in its past eight games.

"The pitching has been really good this year," Strider said. "A lot of people have been critical of it recently, but if you play 162 games, I think you're going to see a little bit of everything. We were due for a little bit of a lull, but everybody's right back where they've been all year."

Matt Olson, Eddie Rosario, Austin Riley and Michael Harris II each drove in a run as the major league-leading Braves improved to 79-42. Harris, last season's National League Rookie of the Year, went 4 for 5 with a double and a triple, raising his batting average eight points to .291.

"It feels good to be able to help the team in any way," Harris said. "There's times that you go through stretches that aren't in your favor, but that's baseball. You've got to push through it and fight, but it feels good, I guess, when you're producing runs and getting on base for your teammates."

Strider (14-4), a first-time All-Star and last season's Rookie of the Year runner-up, broke a tie with three other starters to take the major league lead in victories. He was coming off a 6-0 victory in which gave up three hits in seven innings at the New York Mets last Saturday.

Strider also added to his MLB-leading strikeout total of 227, which is 40 more than the second-place Kevin Gausman of Toronto.

NATIONALS 8, PHILLIES 7 CJ Abrams hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run fourth inning, and host Washington defeated Philadelphia to spoil Michael Lorenzen's first start since throwing a no-hitter nine days earlier.

METS 7, CARDINALS 1 Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff home run, Jeff McNeil had a three-run shot and New York beat host St. Louis for its third straight victory.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 4-1, GUARDIANS 2-4 Miguel Cabrera drove in a run to tie Mel Ott for 11th place on the career RBI list and Akil Baddoo homered on the second pitch of the game, sending Detroit to a win over host Cleveland in the opener of a doubleheader. Cabrera's first-inning double scored Kerry Carpenter, giving him 1,868 RBI in 21 major-league seasons. Cleveland scored four times in the eighth inning to win the nightcap.

RED SOX 8, YANKEES 3 Rookie Masataka Yoshida hit a three-run homer four batters into the game and drove four runs to lead visiting Boston over skidding New York, which dropped two games under .500.

MARINERS 2, ASTROS 0 Julio Rodriguez and Mike Ford homered, Bryce Miller threw 6 1/3 shutout innings and Seattle extended its winning streak to four games by beating host Houston.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 1, BLUE JAYS 0 Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered in the ninth inning, and host Cincinnati beat Toronto. It was Cincinnati's fourth hit of the game.

ROYALS 4, CUBS 3 Bobby Witt Jr. hit a go-ahead home run and Cole Ragans pitched six effective innings to help Kansas City end a three-game skid with a victory over host Chicago.

ROCKIES 14, WHITE SOX 1 Ezequiel Tovar, Elias Diaz and Ryan McMahon all homered, Peter Lambert pitched seven strong innings, and host Colorado beat Chicago.

TWINS 5, PIRATES 1 Pablo Lopez pitched six scoreless innings -- running his streak to a career-best 19 innings without allowing a run -- Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run homer and host Minnesota beat Pittsburgh.

BREWERS 9, RANGERS 8 Carlos Santana hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning to lead Milwaukee Brewers over host Texas.





