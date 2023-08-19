Things heat up for Razorbacks during football training camp's second scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — The sun was baking inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium for Saturday’s second scrimmage of football training camp for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The roasting was accompanied by high humidity, leading to a feisty 140-plus-play closed workout for the Hogs in 14th practice of the preseason.

Isaiah Sategna opened the proceedings with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, with an asterisk, and Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman’s good humor highlighted the post-scrimmage session with media members. Pittman asked for help on a few questions with quarterback KJ Jefferson at the back of the room, then he had transfer defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat come up and stand with him at the speaker’s table to talk about All-American bodies.

As they left, Pittman and his wife Jamie knocked on the glass of the interview room, smiling and waving at Jefferson and Jeffcoat, leaving media members to wonder if the high heat hadn’t made everybody loopy in the impromptu reality show feel of the session.

Pittman sounded most happy about an apparent lack of major injuries, and he said the heated flare-ups didn’t change the team’s culture.

“The heat was a little bit of a problem with emotions today, that we’ve got to get under control,” he said. “We will. We’ve got a good culture. I think our kids like each other, I think they love each other and they play hard. And you’re going to win a lot of games being able to do that.”

Pittman brought the flaring tempers up again a little later in his question-and-answer session with reporters.

“We got hot. But when you’re hot you’ve got to control those things,” he said. “It was a great learning experience for us today. We’ve got a good, tough football team, and I like where we’re at after two weeks. I really do. A lot.”

Jefferson said the hot emotions didn’t bother him. To the contrary, he said he liked the edge it brought.

“I love it because it shows the tenacity that you have out there on the field,” Jefferson said. “Of course, we don’t want to get penalized for it or make a bad mistake that’ll cost us a game. But just having that hunger, everybody’s emotions high, everybody has that dog mentality. Just bringing the best out of each other.

“We know heated situations are going to happen. It’s football. It’s just not getting too carried away in those moments to where it hurts the team and affects the team and also hurts yourself if you do something that puts you out of the game or a half or something like that. But it’s competing. Competing at a high level.”

Jeffcoat, who has played his way into the top rotations at Arkansas’ deep defensive end spot, was also asked about the flaring tempers.

“There was a lot of adversity today,” Jeffcoat said. “The offense made a lot of great plays. The defense made a lot of great plays as well.

“I like the tension, just to get back on what KJ was talking about. That just brings that ‘it’ factor to the whole team. Every great team has that. Every great team has heated moments that really reveal who the great players are. I feel like this brings us together in creating us to be a stronger team.”

Sategna’s 100-yard return came on a live tackling rep, but the actual kickoff went out of bounds and Sategna was tossed a football to start the return, which he broke open for the score. Sategna has had a big spring and camp and is clearly among the top six wideouts offensive coordinator Dan Enos and position coach Kenny Guiton want to rotate in games.

Pittman said he understood members of the media want to hear about who flashed on both sides of the ball and which unit perhaps “won” the day.

“You want to know who played well and if there’s a winner and a loser,” he said. “If that was the case and we called it, I’d probably say the defense got the better of the offense. But that’s if we’re looking at ones, twos and threes.”

Pittman at one point mentioned Jeffcoat was “a bad man” while motioning at him in the back of the room and saying it would take a really good offensive lineman to handle him.

When he was asked a question about what in particular made Jefferson tough to deal with, Pittman had Jeffcoat walk up and join him on the dais.

“In 1983, this is what an All-American defensive end looked like,” Pittman said, pointing to himself and referencing his accolades at Pittsburg (Kan.) State during his senior year.

“In 2023, this is what one of them look like,” he continued, putting his arm around Jeffcoat. “He’s 280 [pounds], can run 20-21 [mph]. Very strong, very fast, great leader and to be honest with you, probably hungrier than you’ve ever been in your life and that makes a big difference.”

Pittman said the Razorbacks have established through practices they have a good running game and the timing in the passing game rises in importance for scrimmage sessions.

“Scrimmages, you’re always trying to get that quarterback and that receiver game and you’re hoping in practice you see the run game and you feel like you’ve got a good run game or run-stopping game,” he said. “But in scrimmages, it seems like you always err on throwing the football more.”

Pittman pointed out receiver Andrew Armstrong as having a good scrimmage and asked Jefferson who else he remembered targeting a good bit during the work.

“Tyrone,” Jefferson called out, referencing 6-7 senior Tyrone Broden.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of big plays out there today,” Pittman said. “We had a lot of first downs but not a lot of big plays.”