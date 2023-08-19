This date in baseball

Aug. 19

1909 The Philadelphia Phillies were rained out for the 10th consecutive day, a major league record.

1913 The Chicago Cubs tagged Grover Alexander for nine consecutive hits and six runs for a 10-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

1921 Detroit's Ty Cobb got his 3,000th career hit at age 34, the youngest player to reach that plateau. The milestone hit was a single off Elmer Myers of the Boston Red Sox.

1934 Moose Solters of the Boston Red Sox hit for the cycle in an 8-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.

1951 Eddie Gaedel, who was 3-7, made his first and only plate appearance as a pinch-hitter for Frank Saucier of the St. Louis Browns. Gaedel wearing No. 1/8 was walked on four pitches by Detroit Tigers pitcher Bob Cain and then was taken out for pinch-runner Jim Delsing. The gimmick by Browns owner Bill Veeck was completely legal, but later outlawed.

1957 New York Giants owner Horace Stoneham announced that the team's board of directors had voted 8-1 in favor of moving to San Francisco. The Giants would start the 1958 season in Seals Stadium.

1965 Jim Maloney of the Cincinnati Reds no-hit the Cubs 1-0 in 10 innings in the first game of a doubleheader at Chicago. Leo Cardenas homered in the 10th for the Reds.

1969 Ken Holtzman of the Cubs blanked the Atlanta Braves with a 3-0 no-hitter at Wrigley Field. Ron Santo's three-run home run in the first inning provided the Cubs' offense.

1990 Bobby Thigpen recorded his 40th save as the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Thigpen became the eighth -- and fastest -- to accomplish this feat.

1992 Bret Boone made history when he became part of the first three-generation family to play in major league baseball. Boone is the grandson of Ray Boone, who played from 1948-60, and son of Bob Boone, from 1972-90. Bret, 23, completed the triangle when he started at second base for the Seattle Mariners against Baltimore.

2007 Johan Santana finished with a franchise-record 17 strikeouts in eight innings to help Minnesota edge Texas 1-0.

2009 Florida reached 10 hits for the 15th consecutive game in a 6-3 loss at Houston, matching the longest streak since the St. Louis Browns had one that long in 1937. The Marlins were held to four hits the next game.

2011 LaGrange, Ky., starter Griffin McLarty struck out 12 and hit a home run in a 1-0 victory over the hometown favorites from Clinton County in the Little League World Series at South Williamsport, Pa. The game drew 41,848 fans, breaking the record of 40,000 set in the 1989 and 1990 championship games.

2016 Jose Altuve hit a home run and had five RBI, and the Houston Astros beat the Baltimore Orioles 15-8 despite allowing four home runs in the first inning. The Orioles became the first team in the modern era (since 1900) to open a game with four home runs before making an out. Adam Jones hit Collin McHugh's first pitch into the seats in left field and Hyun Soo Kim singled before Manny Machado, Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo homered in succession.

-- The Associated Press