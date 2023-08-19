TOOLS & TOYS: Dreo Polyfan 513S and Utty





Dreo Polyfan 513S

What's to love: It is a powerful pedestal fan designed to move air throughout an entire room. Use it to move air conditioned air in the summer or heated air in the winter.

What does it do: The five fan blades produce an air stream that can reach up to 100-feet away and with vertical and horizontal oscillation that moves air around an entire room. It has eight different speeds and the user can choose whether to use it for air circulation or slower direct air flow. The blade design and brushless motor reduce fan noise. There are a variety of ways to adjust the fan settings: the controls on the fan itself, a remote and the Dreo smartphone app. Controls include a timer, speeds and oscillation. The fan sells for $139.99. For more information visit dreo.com.

Utty

What's to love: Whether a family has multiple kids playing multiple sports or needs a way to organize a variety of gear, the Utty provides a way to hang and organize sports equipment and outdoor gear.

What does it do: The Utty is a strong nylon belt with a hook for hanging and six double pronged hooks that can be placed as needed along the belt and snap-locked in place. The Utty can hold up to 75 pounds of gear and can be taken on the go when traveling to tournaments or camping. The six hook Utty Classic sells for $39 and comes in a nylon pouch for traveling. More information is available at theutty.com.



