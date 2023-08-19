Two candidates, from Little Rock and Washington, vying to become Episcopal bishop of Arkansas

Arkansas Episcopalians will gather at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Little Rock today to elect a new bishop.

Larry Benfield, the 13th bishop of Arkansas, is retiring Jan. 6 after leading the diocese for 17 years.

The ballot was crowded on Nov. 11, 2006, the day Benfield was chosen; he was one of five candidates, and it took seven ballots before a winner emerged.

At today's special electing convention, there are only two candidates: Mary Vano, the rector at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Little Rock, and John T.W. Harmon, rector at Trinity Episcopal Church in Washington.

Arkansas is home to 13,056 Episcopalians. Statewide, there are 54 Episcopal churches and missions. Average attendance in 2022 was 3,074.

In order to be elected, the nominee must receive a majority of the votes cast by clergy members as well as a majority cast by laity.

Assuming that the selection receives approval from the denomination's bishops and a majority of its diocesan standing committees, the winner will be consecrated Jan. 6 at the Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock.

With the election nearing, "I would say that there's been a lot of excitement in the diocese," Benfield said.

Vano and Harmon shared their vision and fielded questions during several "meet-and-greet" sessions earlier this month.

"We had meetings in Jonesboro and Fayetteville and Little Rock and Stuttgart, so that gave a chance for Episcopalians across the state to meet the candidates," Benfield said.

Vano, who holds a Master of Divinity from the Seminary of the Southwest in Austin, Texas, was ordained as a priest in the Diocese of San Diego in 2003. After serving for nearly eight years as an associate rector at St. David's in Austin, she became rector at St. Margaret's in west Little Rock in 2011.

Since then, giving has increased, from $377,097 in 2011 to $572,870 in 2021.

Pre-covid average attendance at St. Margaret's was 143 in early 2020, but fell to 71 in 2021 before rising to 101 in 2022.

Vano is a founding board member of the Interfaith Center of Arkansas and serves on the board of the Arkansas House of Prayer.

Her grandparents were from Blytheville.

Harmon, who earned a Master of Divinity from Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria in 1991 and a Master of Theology from Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Va., in 1998, immigrated to the U.S. from Liberia. He has been a priest since 1992.

After stints in Virginia as assistant rector at Grace Episcopal Church in Norfolk and rector at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church, Petersburg, he was chosen in 2000 to lead Trinity Church, roughly five miles north of the White House.

His congregation had average pre-covid attendance of 179 in 2020, falling to 64 in 2021 but climbing to 158 in 2022, a parish administrator said.

Harmon is co-founder of the Episcopal Service Corps, which helps adults ages 21 to 32 to "transform unjust structures through community building, local collaboration, prayer, and action," according to the denomination's website.

In 2006, his congregation organized Washington's Clergy Leadership Summit on HIV/AIDS, drawing religious leaders from across the city.

Harmon has been a candidate for bishop elsewhere, including the Diocese of Southern Virginia in 2019 and the Diocese of Pennsylvania in 2016.

In 2018, he was briefly a candidate in the Diocese of Newark in New Jersey but withdrew his name prior to the convention.