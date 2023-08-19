Sections
Two people killed in highway crashes

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:07 a.m.

Two people died in two crashes on Arkansas roads Thursday, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Tim Lindsey, 67, of Batesville was killed about 8:50 a.m. when a 2003 Ford Expedition collided with the rear of the 2022 ZHE moped he was riding north on Arkansas 69 in rural Independence County, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

The driver of the Ford was not injured, the report says.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Jeryl Moore, 31, of Hensley died about 9:37 p.m. Thursday when the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving south on U.S. 79B in Pine Bluff left the road and crashed into a large pine tree, according to a report from Pine Bluff police.

The vehicle came to a rest at the corner of Orlando Street, the report says.

An officer investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Print Headline: Two people killed in highway crashes

