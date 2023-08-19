UA mourns death of Keith Stokes, caretaker of mascot Tusk

The University of Arkansas athletic department suffered another key loss with the passing of Keith Stokes of Dardanelle, the long-time breeder and handler of the live Tusk mascots.

Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek announced Stokes’ death Saturday morning.

“Keith Stokes represented everything that is right about our state,” Yurachek wrote, in part. “Keith’s loving dedication and selfless service to our live mascot program paved the way for countless fans throughout Arkansas and beyond to connect with their state and their beloved Razorbacks.”

Stokes is survived by his wife Julie, and children Chip and Abbey.

Former Razorback linebacker David Bazzel, an entrepreneur in Little Rock who created the Broyles Award and two of the Hogs’ rivalry trophies, also played the key role in convincing former coach and athletic director Frank Broyles to resume the school’s live mascot program almost 30 years ago.

Bazzel posted a testimonial to Stokes on Saturday.

“No one has ever been more committed and passionate and given more time to the Razorback athletic program through TUSK than Keith,” Bazzel wrote, in part.

“Thousands and thousands of hours spent with these wild Razorbacks for the past almost three decades all while he had other full-time jobs. And thousands of hours talking to fans about TUSK, repeating the stories and info over and over again … didn’t matter, he loved talking about TUSK.

“Keith Stokes was TUSK. … Keith was the live mascot program. … There will never be another like him.”

Arkansas’ representatives in Congress weighed in on Stokes’ passing.

“Cathy and I are heartbroken at the loss of Keith Stokes — Mr. Razorback as I called him,” Senator John Boozman wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Humility, passion for agriculture, and dedication to serving [the UA] as the caretaker of Tusk all defined Keith’s life and work; a true Arkansan.”

Senator Tom Cotton posted this statement on X: “Our state, its farmers ranchers and foresters, and our Senate office had no better friend and champion than Keith Stokes.”