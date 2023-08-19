UA sends sizeable group to Worlds

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas triple-jumper Jaydon Hibbert is expected to bring home a medal from the World Championships, which begin today in Budapest, Hungary, and run through Aug. 27.

Both Track & Field News and Athletics Weekly predict Hibbert, 18, will finish second behind Hugues Fabrice Zango, 30, and earn a silver medal.

Zango competes for Burkinabe, a country in West Africa. He took a bronze medal in the triple jump at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and won the silver medal at last year's World Championships in Eugene, Ore., and holds the indoor world record at 59 feet, 3 1/4 inches.

Hibbert, a freshman for the Razorbacks this season who competes internationally for his native Jamaica, swept NCAA indoor and outdoor titles and holds collegiate records of 57-6 1/2 and 58-7 1/2.

The triple jump qualifying round at the World Championships will be held today.

Hibbert is among 26 athletes at the World Championships who are current or former Razorbacks or train at Arkansas, according to a UA news release.

The breakdown includes 13 current Razorbacks, eight former Razorbacks and five who train at Arkansas. The Razorbacks' contingent is spread out among eight countries, including the United States (11), Jamaica (8), Great Britain (2) and 1 each for the Bahamas, Bermuda, Puerto Rico, Slovenia and South Africa.

Ryan Crouser, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the shot put who trains at Arkansas and competes for the U.S., enters the World Championships as a heavy favorite after winning last year's title. He can become the first man to win a combined four Olympic and world championships titles in the shot put.

Former Arkansas NCAA champions Sandi Morris and Tina Sutej will compete in the women's pole vault.

Morris, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist, will compete in the World Championships outdoors for the fifth time for the U.S. She won silver medals in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

Sutej is competing in the World Championships for the sixth time for Slovenia.

Former Arkansas NCAA champion sprinter and hurdler Britton Wilson, competing for the U.S. is projected to finish third in 400 meters by Athletics Weekly and fourth by Track and Field News.

Wilson won a gold medal on the 1,600 relay and finished fifth in the 400-meter hurdles at the World Championships last year.

Former Razorback Jarrion Lawson, who won the silver medal in the long jump at the 2017 World Championships, will go for another medal in Budapest after overcoming a series of injuries in recent seasons.

Ayden Owens-Delerme, a senior for the Razorbacks this year who won NCAA titles in the heptathlon and decathlon in 2022, will compete for Puerto Rico in the decathlon. He finished fourth at last year's World Championships.