UAPB women trounce Tougaloo 16-0

JACKSON, Miss. — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s soccer team dominated its season opener Thursday by breaking the school record for most goals in a match.

The Lady Lions defeated Tougaloo College 16-0.

UAPB (1-0) outmatched the opposing goalkeeper with 33 shots on target out of 56 total shot attempts.

Tougaloo (0-1) did not attempt a shot nor a corner kick.

Madison Hernandez, Iyanah Hicks and Emma Peyton each scored hat tricks, with Hicks adding an assist. Brooke Gonzalez scored twice with one assist.

Five other Lady Lions scored.

Abbey Glover provided two assists, and Janai Perry had one.

Gonzalez opened the scoring 2:27 into the match. The score remained 1-0 until the 29:01 mark, when Yiselle Bernal made it 2-0, assisted by Gonzalez.

The Lady Lions scored four goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half, then scored twice in the first four minutes of the second. The goal parade continued as UAPB scored three goals in the final 11 minutes.

Tougaloo goalkeeper Precious Womack made 17 saves, but the constant pressure from UAPB was too much for any keeper to withstand.

UAPB returns to action Sunday in Houston against North American University.



