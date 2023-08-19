Unofficially filed petitions with secretary of state seek to put constitutional amendments to voters in 2024 that would legalize abortion

An unnamed person submitted petitions to the Arkansas secretary of state's office to put a pair of constitutional amendments to voters in 2024 that would legalize abortion in the state.

The petitions, which contain ballot language to put two separate constitutional amendments on the ballot, came from an unidentified person who submitted the documents to the secretary of state's office July 27.

The effort was first reported on by the Arkansas Advocate, which obtained the documents through a records request.

Under Arkansas law passed in the most recent legislative session, Arkansas' attorney general is tasked with approving ballot titles. Previously, the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners was responsible for reviewing ballot petitions.

Before signatures can be collected, the attorney general has to approve the petitions' ballot language. Since the two proposed abortion constitutional amendments were submitted to the secretary of state's office, their submission is not considered an official filing, according to Chris Powell, a spokesman for the secretary of state.

The secretary of state's office stamped the petitions as "received" but not "filed," noting the petitions' unofficial designation, Powell said. A spokesman for the attorney general's office said the office has not received the petitions.

Since the petitions handed over to the secretary of state's office are not considered official, the office did not take the name of the person who turned them in, Powell said.

"Unfortunately, I'm told since this was not an official filing, we did not capture the person's contact information," Powell said in an email.

The first petition proposed an amendment that the government "shall not prohibit, penalize, delay or restrict access to abortion before viability." Under language of the proposed amendment to the Arkansas Constitution, viability would be "when the pregnant patient's physician determines the fetus is likely to survive outside the uterus without extraordinary medical measures."

The other petition proposed for a constitutional amendment contains similar language but instead of before viability, the government would be barred from banning abortion "before 18 weeks' post-fertilization."

Both proposed amendments would bar the government from restricting abortion access unless it had a "compelling interest," which would only apply "if it is for the purpose of protecting the health of an individual seeking care, does not infringe on the individual's decision making, and is consistent with widely accepted clinical standards of practice and evidence based medicine."

For a constitutional amendment to make the November 2024 ballot it must have at least 90,704 valid signatures from registered voters and must be turned in to the secretary of state's office by July 5, 2024.

Under the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court's majority held there was a constitutional right to abortion until the fetus is able live outside the womb, which was later updated to be 23-24 weeks after fertilization in a 1992 Supreme Court case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, clearing the way for states to ban abortion. Promptly after the court's ruling, then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge certified Arkansas' law banning abortions. The trigger law, passed by the state Legislature in 2019, bans the procedure except to save the life of the mother, and would take effect if the Supreme Court reversed earlier precedent on a constitutional right to abortion.

For supporters of legalized abortion, ballot measures have been the key to keeping the procedure legal in states that have tried to ban or restrict it. In 2022, voters in Kansas rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have stated there was no right to an abortion in the state.

Earlier this month, Ohio voters rejected a change to the state's constitution that would have increased the threshold for voters to approve constitutional amendments. While abortion was not a part of the question put to voters, Ohio voters will be asked to weigh in this November on whether there should be a right to an abortion in the state.

According to the New York Times, 18 states, including Arkansas, have a full ban on abortion. Six other states have laws placing a gestational limit on the procedure. Legislatures in Indiana, Iowa, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina and Wyoming passed laws banning abortion but those laws were blocked by state courts, the New York Times reported.