Webinar helps farmers apply for discrimination assistance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has opened a program to provide funds for farmers who experienced discrimination in its farm loan programs. To help potential recipients navigate the complex application, the National Agricultural Law Center is hosting a webinar on Aug. 23.

The webinar is entitled "An Overview of the USDA Discrimination Financial Assistance Program" and will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 23.

The webinar is free and registration is online at https://nationalaglawcenter.org/webinars/flag-usda/.

The USDA Discrimination Financial Assistance Program was authorized by Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, or IRA. The law called for the USDA to make $2.2 billion available to farmers who can demonstrate that they experienced discrimination in USDA Farm Loan Programs prior to Jan. 1, 2021. The application deadline is Oct. 31.

Farmers' Action Group Inc.'s Deputy Director Stephen Carpenter and Staff Attorney Lindsay Kuehn will discuss the historical context and eligibility for the program, what counts as discrimination, documentation requirements, how applicants can get access to USDA documents, the details of the program application and the program process during the NALC webinar.

"The program can be very helpful for those that experienced discrimination in USDA farm loan programs. The rules for the program are complicated and require considerable documentation," Carpenter said.

"This is why it is important for potential applicants to understand the parameters of the program and what is required of them. Lindsay Kuehn and I look forward to sharing important information and deadlines through this webinar."

More information regarding financial assistance provisions in the IRA can be found in the article "Ag & the IRA: Debt Relief and Financial Assistance Provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act" by NALC Staff Attorney Micah Brown.

"With the USDA Discrimination Financial Assistance Program application deadline quickly approaching, this information is extremely timely and important," NALC Director Harrison Pittman said. "This webinar will be very helpful to all farmers who are interested in applying."

For information about the National Agricultural Law Center, visit nationalaglawcenter.org or follow @Nataglaw on Twitter. The National Agricultural Law Center is also on Facebook and LinkedIn.

For updates on agricultural law and policy developments, subscribe free to The Feed, the NALC's newsletter highlighting recent legal developments facing agriculture, to receive issues twice a month.

The NALC is a unit of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and works in close partnership with the USDA Agricultural Research Service, National Agricultural Library.

Tru Joi Curtis is with the National Agricultural Law Center, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.