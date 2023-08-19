Wildcats, Mustangs tie in scrimmage

A long run in the fourth quarter saved the night for Watson Chapel in its preseason scrimmage Friday.

The Wildcats tied Forrest City 14-14 at home in a run-heavy affair.

Watson Chapel ran for 208 yards, led by Nick Baker's 92. He and Malachi Rayford scored the Wildcats' touchdowns, and Rayford added a 2-point conversion. Omarrion Hunter rushed for 39 yards on five carries.

Forrest City ran for 231 yards with two touchdowns. The Mustangs also picked up 76 yards on 3-of-13 passing.

The bulk of Baker's yards came on a game-saving run in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats trailed 14-6 when Baker slipped through the defense and sprinted the distance for a 53-yard score. Rayford took a direct snap and ran to the right to convert the 2-point try, tying the game.

Watson Chapel led early after scoring on its first possession. Rayford punched it in on a 4-yard run to cap off a six-play drive, all runs. Hunter had a 30-yard run on the game's second play.

The Wildcat defense stood tall early, maintaining the 6-0 lead. A Forrest City player nearly tied the game on a long run, but a pair of defenders closed him down and knocked the ball loose at the 1-yard line. Rayford recovered it in the end zone for a touchback. Jalen Hobbs intercepted a pass on the Mustangs' next possession.

Forrest City's defense followed suit after giving up the early score. The Mustangs intercepted a pass, then recovered a fumble inside their own 10-yard line.

The Mustang offense finally broke through just before halftime. After recovering the fumble at their own 7-yard line, they drove the length of the field and scored on the final play of the first half with a 1-yard run.

Forrest City got the ball to start the second half and took full advantage, marching down the field to take a 14-6 lead. Baker's game-tying touchdown came on the following drive. Neither team threatened afterward.

Six players carried the ball for the Wildcats, while eight ran it for the Mustangs.

Watson Chapel's first three games this season are on the road. The home opener is scheduled for Sept. 15 against Mills University Studies. Road trips to Texarkana, McGehee and Pine Bluff come first.

The season opener is Aug. 25 at Texarkana. Watson Chapel's last win came against the Razorbacks last season.