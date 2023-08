$14 million in projects recommended for Northwest Arkansas’ regionally significant projects

A crew builds a sidewalk on Wednesday Aug. 16 2023 near Eighth and Poplar streets in Rogers. Sidewalk work is taking place for several blocks along Eighth Street. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission's Technical Advisory Committee has recommended what regionally significant projects will get a share of about... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Regional planners recommend funding projects for $14 million

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content