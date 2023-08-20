25 apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Aug. 8-14 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 8

Elton Ray Richardson, 59, and Karan Renae Spector, 54, both of Fort Smith

Victor M Gallegos, 47, and Noa Idina Claros, 43, both of Fort Smith

orge Yubini Henriquez, 34, and Charlene Nhu Van Le, 33, both of Fort Smith

Aug. 9

Wilfredo Hernandez, 53, and Maria Estela Argueta Vda De Landaver, 57, both of Van Buren

Anthony Joseph Stovall, 47, Edmond, Okla., and Sharlena Marie Whitman, 46, Oklahoma City

Aug. 10

Justin Wayne Thomas, 28, and Misty Rechelle Higginbotham, 26, both of Greenwood

Dan Hung Mai, 27, and Nhi Phuong Le, 27, both of Springdale

Aug. 11

Paul Ray Cunningham, 51, Hoffman, Okla., and Verna Sue Burns, 60, Poteau, Okla.

Cody Tylor Brown, 33, and Kayla Ann Williams, 36, both of Tuttle, Okla.

Lance Matthew Maffuccio, 33, and Morgan Lea East, 32, both of Bentonville

Aug. 14

Sergio G Pedraza, 39, and Ana Cristina Garcia Escareno, 36, both of Fort Smith

Jonathan L Wade, 27, and Ashley Elizabeth Guisinger, 28, both of Alma