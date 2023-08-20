’25 infielder Landon Carter excited about pledge to Hogs

Class of 2025 utility infielder Landon Carter publicly committed to the Arkansas baseball team late Saturday night.

Carter, 6-1 and 170 pounds of Sylvan Hills, hit for a .338 average with 15 RBIs and 8 walks in 80 at-bats for the Arkansas Prospects this summer. He had an on-base percentage of .396 with 27 hits, 4 doubles and 2 triples. Carter scored 22 runs and had an OPS of .833.

He clocked a blazing 6.39 seconds in the 60-yard dash this summer. Carter played at North Little Rock last season before transferring to Sylvan Hills.

“Being a Hog has always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” Carter said. “An opportunity of a lifetime like this would be very, very hard to pass up.”

Carter chose Arkansas over Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Air Force.

“They are recruiting me as a utility guy,” he said of the Razorbacks. “I am primarily an infielder. But they think with my speed, I can make a great outfielder as well.”

Perfect Game lists the Hogs with 15 commitments for the 2025 class prior to Carter’s pledge. He is the 11th in-state pledge for Arkansas. The class was ranked sixth nationally prior to Carter’s commitment.