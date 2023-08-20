Another gold for Crouser

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- So Ryan Crouser didn't set a world record. The win felt even better than that.

Just before the American shot-putter was scheduled to leave for the World Championships in Budapest, Crouser was diagnosed with two blood clots in his lower leg. With it safe to fly, doctors left it up to him and his family if he wanted to compete.

Crouser showed up and defended his world title Saturday with a championship-record throw of 77 feet, 1 3/4 inches using a new technique he invented that's been dubbed the "Crouser Slide."

Moments after his final attempt, Crouser dropped to his knees and lifted his arms in the air.

"After all that it was the best performance of my life, given the health issues, the stress and all of it," said Crouser, who trains at the University of Arkansas and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. "The last throw was testament to all the hard work and dedication over the last year.

"The last few days have been hard, so with all that has happened it was a phenomenal throw."

Crouser was one of two athletes with Arkansas ties to win a gold medal Saturday.

Rosy Effiong, a sophomore sprinter for the Razorbacks, ran the second leg on the U.S. mixed 1,600-meter relay (two females, two males) that won in a world record time of 3 minutes, 8.8 seconds.

The relay also included Justin Robinson, Matthew Boling and Alexis Holmes.

Effiong ran her 400 leg in 50.38 seconds to help break the previous world record of 3:09.34 by the U.S. in 2019.

"This is my first time overseas," Effiong said in an interview posted on Arkansas' social media account. "So I wasn't expecting that many people to be in the stands.

"There was very loud cheering. I was like, 'Is this how football players feel in America?' It was nice. I loved it."

In a post on social media a day before the start of the World Championships, Crouser discussed his ordeal and how a scan revealed the blood clots. He wrote that everything went into emergency mode before the medical team "did everything to mitigate them."

"Biggest questions being, 'What's the safest treatment?' " Crouser wrote. "And, 'Is WC even a possibility?' "

Crouser set the standard with his first attempt of 74-3. No one would catch him as Italy's Leonardo Fabbri took second and Crouser's U.S. teammate and 2019 world champion Joe Kovacs earned bronze.

With the competition locked up, Crouser went for it on his final attempt. The moment the ball left his hand, he knew he unleashed a good one. The crowd did, too, roaring as it flew.

It fell just short of world-record range. He has broken the record twice over the past 26 months, with his mark standing at 77-3 3/4.

"It wasn't quite a world record, but to me it was," Crouser said.

Arkansas freshman triple jumper Jaydon Hibbert, who swept NCAA and SEC titles indoors and outdoors this year, led all qualifiers by leaping 58-1 on Saturday to advance to Monday's final.

Hibbert, competing for Jamaica, had the top qualifying jump ever at the World Championships, surpassing the 57-7 1/2 mark by Sweden's Christian Olsson in 2003.

Taliyah Brooks, a former Arkansas NCAA champion, is fourth in the heptathlon with 3,888 points through four of seven events.

Brooks had the fastest time in the 100-meter hurdles, running 12.78 seconds. She also cleared 5-9 1/2 in the high jump, had a best effort in the shot put of 44-1 and ran the 200 in 23.85.

Anna Hall, a former Florida star competing for the U.S., is the heptathlon leader with 3,996 points. Brooks is two points out of third place, which is held by Chari Hawkins, who is competing for the U.S. and has 3,900.

Former Razorback Nikki Hiltz ran 4:03.76 to take third in a first-round heat of the 1,500 to advance to today's semifinals.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, who trains at Arkansas and is married to former Razorback Hunter Woodhall, had the top qualifying mark in the long jump at 22-6 1/2 to advance to today's final.

The World Championships also had plenty of spills that punctuated the first day on the track.

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan stumbled and fell in the home stretch of the 10,000 meters, spoiling her bid to win three medals like she did at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

"I am keeping my smile but it is really hard," Hassan said. "I am very disappointed."

Another tumble featured in the final race of the night, the 1,600 mixed relay. Netherlands runner Femke Bol cramped and fell right before the finish line, her baton bouncing across the finish line as she hit the track.

Holmes went by for a win for the U.S.

The lineup for the Americans going into the final of the mixed relay didn't include Gabby Thomas, the 200-meter sprinter who said she was planning on running in all three relays (mixed, the women's 400 and the women's 1,600).

The worlds got off to a rainy start with a thunderstorm delaying the 20-kilometer men's race walk, the first medal event of the nine-day championships. Spain's Álvaro Martin, who finished fourth and missed the medals by 18 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics, won the race in 1:17:32.

"In Tokyo, I felt when I was in the fourth position that I could win a medal," he said. "Unfortunately, it did not happen and that is why this gold medal is the next step towards the next Olympic Games" in Paris next year.

It was business as usual for Noah Lyles in the first round of the 100 as he used a fast start to cruise to a relaxed-looking time of 9.95.

His American teammate and top rival Fred Kerley had some drama in the fifth heat. The sprinters were called to stand up four times by the starter. Then, there was a false start, followed by another gun to get them to stop after bursting out of the blocks.

Finally, on the seventh try, they took off, with Kerley finishing second behind Jamaica's Oblique Seville, who went 9.86 for the top time.

"The first round was about taking it easy, but I had to get through it after several false starts," Kerley said. "I'm glad I held it together. You've just got to keep your emotions calm."

Lyles and Kerley have added a little spice to their rivalry heading into the semifinal and final rounds today. They playfully taunted each other the day before.

"I know what I'm going to do," Kerley said after his race. "That's win."

The plan for Lyles, too.

"I ain't come here to lose," said Lyles, the defending champion the 200.

Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette contributed to this report.