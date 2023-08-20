Sections
Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts would receive $3 million per year under Little Rock mayor’s sales tax proposal

Funds included in mayor’s tax plan by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 3:58 a.m.
The view from the front entrance of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts during the preview event on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Little Rock. .More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/419AMFA/.(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Fresh off its multimillion-dollar overhaul, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock would receive $3 million in city funding per year...

Print Headline: $3M a year for LR museum proposed

